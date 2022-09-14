Why the Yakuza Franchise Is Now Called “Like a Dragon”

We are in the middle of a Yakuza renaissance, or at least we would be if the franchise still went by that name. Going forward, we should actually say that we are in the middle of a Like a Dragon renaissance. Yes, Sega has seemingly changed the Western name of one of its fastest-growing global franchises, and fans are understandably asking “Why?”

The recent PlayStation State of Play showcase was full of game trailers and announcements, but arguably one of the biggest reveals was the long-awaited Western remake of Yakuza’s samurai spin-off Ryū ga Gotoku Ishin! (literally, Like a Dragon: Ishin!). But that was only the Yakuza franchise’s opening act. Earlier today, Sega revealed two more Yakuza games, Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name and Like a Dragon 8. Oh, and Yakuza’s detective-themed spin-offs Judgment and Lost Judgment are now available on PC via Steam. Everything is seemingly coming up Yakuza save for one small problem: The franchise is no longer called Yakuza. As you can tell by the titles, it’s now going by the name Like a Dragon, which is bound to confuse gamers because that was the seventh Yakuza game’s subtitle. Why the sudden change?

Truth be told, Sega hasn’t put out an official statement explaining the name change (at least they haven’t as of the time of this writing), but there are plenty of context clues that lead to some pretty decent explanations.

First, let’s get the most obvious point out of the way. The Yakuza franchise is already known as Ryū ga Gotoku in Japan, which, as previously stated, translates to “Like a Dragon.” Of course, that raises questions as to why that name was changed in the first place. After all, dragons are awesome no matter where you are in the world. Who wouldn’t want to be like a dragon?