The White Lotus: The 6 Most Awkward Conversations

When you first turn on The White Lotus, you’re going to notice that you’re watching a TV show quite unlike any other you’ve seen for one specific reason. No, we’re not talking about Murray Bartlett’s exasperated Armond taking a dump in a hyper-privileged guest’s luggage. And no, we’re not talking about the same Armond who got to enjoy the sensual creases of Lukas Gage’s ass while performing a rim job in front of God and everyone.

What we’re talking about is the fact that the show is littered with conversations between disgustingly rich people that often make you want to shield your eyes and clog your ears. The awkward tension that emits off the screen is palpable in a way that can only be described as Succession on steroids. The characters say things that would make the corniest characters who have ever existed blush a dozen different reds. We thought with the second season finally being full steam ahead, now would be the perfect time to look back at which of these dialogues takes the cake as the crown prince of cringeworthy.

The Di Grasso Men Discuss the Merits of Eldery Hormones

Season 2 Episode 1 – “Ciao”

Something you’ll notice immediately in the new season of The White Lotus is how ungodly horny the most elderly guest at the resort is. Bert Di Grasso (F. Murray Abraham) is the patriarch of the family and on a trip to Sicily with his son, Dominic (Michael Imperioli), and his grandson, Albie (Adam DiMarco). The most uncomfortable, yet realistic scene in the season premiere is at the dinner table between the three men when Bert is finally confronted by Dominic and Albie over his perpetually sexed-up state. There’s discourse over the possibility of 80 year old men having the ability to get aroused, whether doctors suggest masturbating daily, and analogies comparing male genitalia to sunsets. You know, all the usual things we discuss with our relatives at meals, right?