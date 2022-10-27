What Makes It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown So Magical

The 1966 animated television special It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown has become a perennial Halloween standard. Starring the Peanuts gang created by Charles M. Schulz, it is not, however, a horror classic. “It’s not even on the scale,” says film analyst and Peanuts historian Derrick Bang. “It’s too sweet and gentle. The only thing mildly spooky is the title credit sequence.” What the special lacked in fear it made up for in wonder. Much of that magic came from the music.

While Lucy, Linus, and even Snoopy come home with sacks of candy, Charlie Brown’s trick or treat bag is filled with rocks. That’s not how Halloween is supposed to roll. Lee Mendelson, co-creator of the Peanuts animated specials, brought in someone who could make it swing.

San Francisco Bay area jazz pianist Vince Guaraldi had been part of the Peanuts’ creative gang for two years by the time he was called in for It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. He was first hired to score a TV documentary about Schulz, A Boy Named Charlie Brown, in 1964. While the documentary never aired, the soundtrack, Jazz Impressions of A Boy Named Charlie Brown, was a crossover hit, introducing a young generation to jazz. Guaraldi then composed and recorded the soundtrack to the 1965 holiday classic A Charlie Brown Christmas, and the June 1966 television special, Charlie Brown’s All Stars!.

Guaraldi started as a side man to combos fronted by Cal Tjader and Woody Herman, and was one of the first musicians to embrace bossa nova in a late 1950s collaboration with Brazilian guitarist Bola Sete. Signed to Bay Area jazz label Fantasy Records in 1956, Guaraldi broke into the commercial charts with his third album, Jazz Impressions of Black Orpheus (1962), which is being reissued by Craft Recordings for its 60th anniversary.