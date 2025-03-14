The White Lotus: Meghann Fahy Shares Her Season 3 Theories

There may not be any obvious casualties in the third season of The White Lotus thus far, but that doesn’t mean that death isn’t looming over every episode. Themes of death and rebirth are a big part of the season and the very first scene shows a flashforward of an active shooter situation at the resort still to come. Though we don’t yet know who is responsible for the gunshots heard echoing throughout the prestigious White Lotus Thailand resort, or who will end up in body bags by the end of the season, that doesn’t mean we can’t have a little fun speculating. And who better to theorize with than White Lotus alum Meghann Fahy?

While chatting with Fahy at the Den of Geek SXSW studio about her upcoming movie Drop, we got to ask her if she was tuning in this season and if she had any ideas about who might be checking out in a body bag. “I think it’s gonna be more than one person,” she says. “I don’t know who I think it is, yet, but I think that [it’s going to be multiple].”

Drop director Christopher Landon even chimes in, agreeing that the series’ opening seems to hint at “mass casualties” this season.

Despite the threat of more characters than usual dying this season, Fahy hasn’t been scared off from returning to The White Lotus in the future. “Oh my God, of course,” she says when asked if she’d be willing to come back and reprise her season 2 character down the road. “I love Daphne and Cameron, and I would super be down.”