The White Lotus: Meghann Fahy Shares Her Season 3 Theories
Exclusive: The White Lotus season 2 star Meghann Fahy has thoughts on season 3's body count and a return to the resort.
There may not be any obvious casualties in the third season of The White Lotus thus far, but that doesn’t mean that death isn’t looming over every episode. Themes of death and rebirth are a big part of the season and the very first scene shows a flashforward of an active shooter situation at the resort still to come. Though we don’t yet know who is responsible for the gunshots heard echoing throughout the prestigious White Lotus Thailand resort, or who will end up in body bags by the end of the season, that doesn’t mean we can’t have a little fun speculating. And who better to theorize with than White Lotus alum Meghann Fahy?
While chatting with Fahy at the Den of Geek SXSW studio about her upcoming movie Drop, we got to ask her if she was tuning in this season and if she had any ideas about who might be checking out in a body bag. “I think it’s gonna be more than one person,” she says. “I don’t know who I think it is, yet, but I think that [it’s going to be multiple].”
Drop director Christopher Landon even chimes in, agreeing that the series’ opening seems to hint at “mass casualties” this season.
Despite the threat of more characters than usual dying this season, Fahy hasn’t been scared off from returning to The White Lotus in the future. “Oh my God, of course,” she says when asked if she’d be willing to come back and reprise her season 2 character down the road. “I love Daphne and Cameron, and I would super be down.”
Aside from Greg (Jon Gries), who we already know is sketchy and played a role in Tanya’s (Jennifer Coolidge) death last season, the most volatile of the White Lotus guests so far this season are Timothy Ratliff (Jason Isaacs) and Rick Hatchett (Walton Goggins). Timothy is currently being investigated by the feds back home for a business deal he made long ago. He has already stolen a gun from resort security. Even though it doesn’t currently seem like he views the gun as anything other than a way out of this situation for himself through suicide, he’s clearly becoming more and more unstable as the season goes on.
Rick came to Thailand to find the man who killed his father. This journey may have taken him outside of the resort, for now, but we already know the man has ties to the resort and the land it’s on. Who knows what dominos Rick’s revenge may knock down in the days to come.
Now that Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) has recognized Greg from their time in Maui together, she is likely in his crosshairs. She’s already connected the dots and realized he’s wanted for questioning in Tanya’s death, he could go after her and/or her son when he arrives to try and cover his tracks.
And these are just the obvious characters. Plenty of others are becoming loose cannons as their days at the White Lotus carry on. Who knows how things could play out by the finale as more secrets and inner turmoil are revealed. Fahy is absolutely right that all signs are pointing to more casualties this season. We’ll just have to keep checking in to The White Lotus each week to see who the unlucky victims are.