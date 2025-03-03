The White Lotus Just Teased a Closer Connection to Season 1

This article contains spoilers for episode 3 of The White Lotus.

The White Lotus season 3 keeps revealing more and more connections to the first season. From the beginning, we’ve known that Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) was set to return just as Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) did in season 2. However, the first episode of season 3 revealed that Belinda isn’t the only returning character – Greg (John Gries), who now calls himself Gary, has found himself a new name, a new girl, and a new White Lotus to spend his days at. Now that Belinda has recognized him from his time in Maui, it may only be a matter of time before she discovers what happened to Tanya.

Earlier in the episode, Belinda confides in her colleague Pornchai (Dom Hetrakul) about Armond’s death and how Tanya had promised to fund her plan to start her own spa, but ended up not following through after running off with Greg. She decides to go confront “Gary” at dinner, but he denies ever being married to Tanya or recognizing Belinda at all. This isn’t surprising, it’s not like he’s going to admit he’s a con man in front of people he’s trying to fool. But even though she leaves the table cordially, Belinda can’t shake the fact that she recognizes him.

Greg clearly wasn’t expecting to find anyone in Thailand that could recognize him, and yet once again he and Belinda find themselves at the same White Lotus resort. When Belinda goes back to her room that night, she hears some creaking nearby, which could very well be Greg trying to spy on her sneakily. It also could just be some monkeys, which the resort seems to have an abundance of.