Exclusive First Look at Happy Face: A Real Life Serial Killer Story from a New Perspective

“I’ve been really lucky throughout my career to have played a few real-life people, and that was really helpful jumping into this incredible story,” Ashford says. “The best part of getting to play this character is that the real Melissa has such a beautiful and authentic heart. That’s a real gift—to play someone who really cares about others before she cares about herself.”

Dennis Quaid steps into the role of Keith Jesperson, dubbed the Happy Face Killer due to his penchant for scribbling smiley faces in correspondence with authorities. Jesperson is currently 69 years old and continues to torment his daughter from behind bars in Oregon State Penitentiary with unwanted letters.

“[Happy Face] shows what it’s like to have these letters still coming into my mailbox, him watching my Instagram, strangers reaching out to me, just the emotions of what that’s like, and the emotions of what my children go through, having a grandfather who’s a serial killer,” Moore says.

Moore credits Ashford and Quaid’s performances with helping her better understand her own dynamic with her father.

“They got the emotional entanglement, how toxic it was,” says Moore. “There was always going to be a part of me that wishes that this wasn’t true, that I really did have a dad. Dennis knows that my desire is to have a father and how my real father plays on that as manipulation.”

“One of the things that Dennis did so beautifully was he was able to play both people. He was able to play the man before the crime and the man after the crime,” Ashford adds. “It was a thrill to act with him. I feel like we had a really natural parental chemistry.”