The White Lotus Season 3 Trailer Teases More Death Than Usual

If you’ve kept up with The White Lotus the past couple of seasons, you know that it’s never really a matter of if someone will end up dead, but rather when and who. Based on the just-released official season 3 trailer, it seems like this trip might be even deadlier, with at least one body bag making an appearance and a violent robbery shown among the local crime threatening the idyllic Thailand resort. Give it a watch below.

Series creator Mike White has already teased that this season will be about death. “The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex, and I think the third season, it would be a satirical and funny look at death and eastern religion and spirituality,” White says. While he doesn’t confirm that there will be more than one death this season, it doesn’t seem likely that a season about death will stop with just one body.

In addition to the body bag and the local crime both shown and alluded to in the trailer, we also see an increasingly worried and stressed out Jason Isaacs (who has an impeccable Southern accent in this by the way) loading a gun with no clear intended target.

Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), who seems to be trying to move on from what happened in Maui in season 1, may have stumbled into something dangerous as well. We see her talking with resort staff about reaching out to the police and with someone at dinner about going home in a “goddamn body bag.”