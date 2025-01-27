The White Lotus Season 3 Trailer Teases More Death Than Usual
Death is always a possibility at a White Lotus resort, but the grim reaper might be making multiple appointments in season 3.
If you’ve kept up with The White Lotus the past couple of seasons, you know that it’s never really a matter of if someone will end up dead, but rather when and who. Based on the just-released official season 3 trailer, it seems like this trip might be even deadlier, with at least one body bag making an appearance and a violent robbery shown among the local crime threatening the idyllic Thailand resort. Give it a watch below.
Series creator Mike White has already teased that this season will be about death. “The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex, and I think the third season, it would be a satirical and funny look at death and eastern religion and spirituality,” White says. While he doesn’t confirm that there will be more than one death this season, it doesn’t seem likely that a season about death will stop with just one body.
In addition to the body bag and the local crime both shown and alluded to in the trailer, we also see an increasingly worried and stressed out Jason Isaacs (who has an impeccable Southern accent in this by the way) loading a gun with no clear intended target.
Belinda (Natasha Rothwell), who seems to be trying to move on from what happened in Maui in season 1, may have stumbled into something dangerous as well. We see her talking with resort staff about reaching out to the police and with someone at dinner about going home in a “goddamn body bag.”
Many of the characters this season seem like they’re trying to escape something, as many White Lotus characters do. But as some of them may soon realize, death comes for us all, whether we’re ready for it or not.
But with death often comes rebirth. “At the end of the week, you will be an entirely different person,” says the voice at the beginning of the trailer. If this season really is diving into ideas of Eastern religion and spirituality in relation to death, we might be seeing more than just death in the literal sense. We could also see the death of ideas, behaviors, or other elements of these characters’ pasts as they are reborn from their experiences at the White Lotus – both good, bad, and everything in between.
That being said, we know that there’s going to be at least one body this season based on the trailer and previous seasons of the show. This season’s cast is stacked, and we cannot wait to get to know these characters, no matter how long they might last. It’ll certainly be entertaining to see who will and won’t survive this season of The White Lotus.
The White Lotus season 3 premieres Sunday, February 16 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.