The Wheel of Time Season 2 Episode 7 Release Time and Season Recap So Far

When Does The Wheel of Time Season 2 Episode 7 Come Out?

Prime Video continues its weekly release schedule for two more episodes before the season ends. Although there is no official timing released by the streaming service, The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 7 will likely drop in the late afternoon or early evening in the U.S. on Thursday, September 28th.

What To Expect in The Wheel of Time Season 2 Episode 7

Obviously, everyone is anxious to see what happens to Egwene now that her will to fight has been broken by her Seanchan handler, Renna. With other full sisters of the Aes Sedai also collared, their freedom will be the primary goal of Elayne and Nynaeve, not to mention the White Tower in general. Might there be a battle of channelers forthcoming in The Wheel of Time?

Clearly, the Amrylin is meeting with fourteen other Aes Sedai in Cairhien for some reason not yet declared. Since her journey was interrupted by Lan and Alanna, it’s likely that the Warder made the same confession to the Amyrlin that he made to the Green Sister: that Moiraine has found the Dragon Reborn. With Liandrin among those gathered, this admission could prove controversial.

This is especially true now that the Red Sister, confirmed to be a darkfriend, has had her last human connection taken from her. Lanfear clearly considered Liandrin’s devotion to her son to be a weakness, preventing her from devoting her full attention to the Dark Lord, and now that her family is no longer a distraction, she may bring to bear other members of the hidden Black Ajah as well.

Lanfear also pushed Rand in a specific direction: away from Moiraine. However, he’s still being blocked on several fronts. He’s unable to learn much about channeling from Logain without almost burning out, and he can’t get Mat to come with him to rescue Egwene because of a prophecy that Min shares at the last minute. Plus, Lan literally bars Rand from leaving Cairhien in the first place. It’s likely he’ll be brought before the Amyrlin or something similar.

Other characters remain trapped in their established situations. Moiraine is still powerless, although her written admission that she’s been stilled conflicts with other guesses about her merely being shielded from using the One Power. Loial, despite giving The Wheel of Time viewers a spectacular demonstration of tree-singing, is still imprisoned. And Nynaeve and Elayne don’t have much of a plan besides studying the damane collar some more.