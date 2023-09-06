The Wheel of Time Season 2 Episode 4 Release Time and Season Recap So Far

What To Expect in The Wheel of Time Season 2 Episode 4

Freshest on viewers minds will be the final moments of episode 3, which in its title “What Might Be” refers to the potential future that Nynaeve lost in an instant by returning through the Arches. Her grief at Lan’s death may have caused the channeled explosion that brought the gate back, but that is nothing compared to the loss she suffered by not being able to bring her daughter through with her. Viewers can expect to see plenty of reaction to her return and some important decisions for Nynaeve herself.

One The Wheel of Time character who appears to be on the brink of finally entering the action is Mat Cauthon, who has been imprisoned in the White Tower for months while he recovers from the evil taint of the Shadar Logoth dagger. We found out in the third episode that his fellow inmate, Min, is actually working in concert with Leandrin, and Mat’s dismissal as unimportant is not as brutally honest as he probably thinks. Min’s vision of his murderous future promises plenty of conflict ahead.

Meanwhile Perrin is finally reaching a realization about his beastly nature. Ishamael would have him think he’s some sort of werewolf waiting to awaken and serve the dark, but Elyas might have something to say about that in the coming episode. His rescue of Perrin seems to come from a sort of kinship, one that they both share with the wolves who attack the Seanchan caravan. Perrin will likely learn more about his powers while hatching a plan to rescue Loial and the others in the coming weeks.

Speaking of the Seanchan, the timing of their invasion is interesting if not yet informative. They clearly seem to have some claim to the lands they occupied long ago, but no one seems to remember them or know their motives, only that they demand obedience under threat of some masked channelers and a really nasty metal spike. It’s likely we will only see more brutality from them in the coming The Wheel of Time episodes, but hopefully it will be accompanied by some answers to our questions about why they came and for what reason.

We didn’t hear much from Moiraine in the latest episode, but her search for Rand is likely imminent. Rand, meanwhile, has learned that his lengthy infiltration of Logain’s cell to learn from the false Dragon was all for naught, and his frustration is likely partially responsible for the uncontrolled channeling that caused a fire in Selene’s home. She went through all the trouble of getting Rand the fancy wine for Logain, and he has nothing to show for it. There’s more to Selene than she’s letting on, however, and we’ll likely see her true colors in The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 4.