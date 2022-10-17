The Watcher: The Real Life Murderer Who Inspired John Graff

List placed his wife and children’s bodies on sleeping bags in the home’s ballroom, but left his mother’s upstairs. He left a five-page letter to his pastor on his desk describing what he had done and why he did it. He also cut himself out of family photographs in the house, which would impede the investigation significantly as there weren’t many available pictures of List for investigators to reference. He made sure the lights were on, turned the radio up to a religious station, and cranked the air conditioner to better preserve his family’s bodies.

List’s preparations for the murder were exhaustive. He called his children’s school to let them know they’d be away for an extended period of time. After leaving the house for good, he would periodically return to pick up the mail and milk deliveries so that they wouldn’t mount up on the front porch. Because of this, the murders weren’t discovered until nearly a month later on Dec. 7 when neighbors finally suspected something was up.

By that point John List had already fled to Denver where he lived as an accountant under the assumed name Bob Clark until he was finally captured in 1989.

Differences Between John Graff and John List

For those of you who have seen The Watcher episode 3 “Götterdämmerung,” you might notice that the similarities between John Graff and John List are truly striking. Both men were accountants in unhappy marriages who moved to palatial homes in Westfield, New Jersey. Both were intensely religious and concerned about their family’s moral fate. Both lost their job and went to great lengths to lie about it. And most importantly: both men killed their whole families (though List generated one more body than Graff).

On all the major details, John Graff is a very close approximation of John List. Of course, to make List’s story work within The Watcher‘s modern time period, the show does have to make some changes. In the show, Graff’s murders occurred in 1995, not 1971. Additionally, Graff only had two children, not three (when, in fact, List technically had four since Helen has a daughter from her first marriage…she was spared the carnage though). While List did return to the scene of the crime to pick up the mail, newspapers, and milk, he didn’t return more than two decades later to taunt the house’s current occupants.

The Watcher also implies that it may not have been Graff who returned to pick up the mail but the Watcher himself. Since the real life case of John List has absolutely nothing to do with The Watcher, this is obviously an invention for the show as well. John List also didn’t “desiccate” his family’s bodies by removing their blood and placing them in milk jars. That’s just a detail added for the show, likely to tie into the Watcher’s obsession with “young blood.” List did, however, make sure the air conditioning was on so that his family’s bodies were somewhat preserved and the smell of rotting flesh wouldn’t draw anyone to the house.