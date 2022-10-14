The Watcher: What Happened in Real Life

This also means that the subplot romance between Ellie (Isabel Gravitt) and Dakota (Henry Hunter Hall), the young man who installs their security system, isn’t based in reality. However, the subplot with Dakota using the name The Watcher as his online handle is based on another vague suspect. This was a guy whose girlfriend’s car was spotted lingering outside the house. She said her boyfriend lived on the same block and was into some dark video games where he played as a character called The Watcher. The police officer at the time attempted to interview him but he never showed up.

The Letters

The letters to the Broaddus family were real, very weird and creepy – the extracts used in the show are often word for word from the originals, including sentences like “Will the young blood play in the basement? Or are they too afraid to go down there alone. I would [be] very afraid if I were them. It is far away from the rest of the house. If you were upstairs you would never hear them scream.” There are odd differences though – the detail about Ellie being a pianist and having delicate fingers was actually a comment about the Broaddus’ daughter being an artist indicating The Watcher had seen her painting at an easel out the back of the house (which was only visible from close up).

The letters sent to neighbors after the Broaddus’ left 657 Boulevard were also real and they were sent by Derek (Dean in the show). This he confessed to a New York Magazine journalist in a follow up four years after the original article was published. According to Derek he was feeling hurt and angry about various comments and online posts about his family. Like Dean in the show, Derek in real life became absolutely obsessed with the case which negatively affected his life and relationships while it was going on.

The final letter to estate agent Karen Calhoun (Jennifer Coolidge) isn’t real, because Karen herself isn’t real, but an imagined realtor who could have been suspected of sending the letters with a view to getting the family to sell the house cheaply. But the realtor did not buy the house from the Broaddus’, initially they rented it and then five years after their purchase they sold the house to a young family at a massive loss.

The Neighbors

The Broaddus family did have some slightly odd neighbors who were considered suspects at one point or another.

Mia Farrow’s Pearl and Terry Kinney’s Jasper are likely a loose translation of the Langford family who lived very close to 657 Boulevard and had been there since the ‘60s (a detail referenced in one of the letters). Matriarch Peggy Langford was in her 90s and lived with several of her adult children, including Michael, and Abby, both in their 60s. Michael was reportedly quite an odd character, described as “Boo Radley” like, who would sometimes peer in people’s windows, but the Langford family was ruled out in police investigations.