The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Needs to Quit All the Time Jumps

Episode 1 used a convenient training montage to show how far Rick has come, while a news report of the Omaha Massacre neatly tied into the events of The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Still, we skip over multiple years and interesting aspects like Rick adapting to life without his hand. Things rounded off with a dramatic cliffhanger where Rick meets up with Michonne. You guessed it, it comes with another time jump. Some questioned why we needed a one-year jump at the end of the first episode, with a throwaway comment from Okafor (Craig Tate) saying, “It’s been a good year.”

Obviously, this isn’t just Rick’s story, as episode 2 gets a “six years after the bridge” clarification. We pick up with Michonne branching off from the caravan with Nat (Matthew August Jeffers) before they’re hit with a deadly cloud of chlorine gas. After the others have perished, Michonne and Nat spend a year recovering – shown by the changing of the seasons as Michonne looks up at the leaves. The reunion between her and Rick takes place “now,” but as The Walking Dead is notorious for avoiding real-world dates, even that’s a tricky one.

Even if you’re sick of time jumps, The Ones Who Live episode 2 actually brings together the years of convoluted TWD storytelling and suggests the rest of the series will take place alongside a real-life 2024. To be fair, the clue was in the name, with the first three episode titles of “Years,” “Gone,” and “Bye” being a clever play on The Walking Dead’s very first outing being called “Days Gone Bye.” The next two episodes spell out “What We Become” (Michonne’s farewell episode), and the finale teases a suitable conclusion to the saga as “The Last Time.”

What Year Did Rick Grimes Exit The Walking Dead?

It’s baffling to think that although Rick’s disappearance took place relatively toward the end of The Walking Dead, that was only 2013 in the show’s timeline. That means a whopping decade passed between Rick being whisked away by the CRM and Daryl heading off to find him in the season 11 finale.

As The Walking Dead grew and the universe around it expanded, time jumps have become increasingly common. In particular, season 9 hit us with multiple skips and was where many abandoned the show. The spinoffs are also guilty of these crimes, with everything from Fear the Walking Dead to The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon also skipping over years at a time. While The Ones Who Live is already falling back on bad habits, its time jumps at least look like they’re trying to make sense of this world’s ever-confusing calendar.

The Walking Dead season 10 confirmed 12 years had passed since the world went to shit, and with season 11 being told over a short period of time aside from a one-year jump during the finale, the main show bowed out around 13 years after the 2010 Wildfire Virus outbreak in France. Daryl Dixon is seemingly set after The Ones Who Live, while the Negan and Maggie-led The Walking Dead: Dead City is set at the furthest point in the timeline thanks to Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) mentioning how 15 years have passed since the start of the apocalypse.