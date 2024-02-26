Walking Dead Finally Delivers a Rick Grimes Moment Comic Fans Have Been Waiting For

This article contains spoilers for The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live episode 1.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live is likely to be the last we see of Rick Grimes and Michonne … at least for awhile. Though AMC has not yet confirmed it, this six-episode Walking Dead spinoff seems like the perfect opportunity to conclude Rick Grimes’ story.

Rick actor Andrew Lincoln exited the flagship TWD series midway through its ninth season so that he could spend more time with family in England. Michonne actress Danai Gurira departed in season 10 so she could move on to a movie career that includes playing Dora Milaje warrior Okoye in multiple Marvel films. Getting both performers back for one more stint in The Walking Dead universe was no small feat. Based on something that happens in The Ones Who Live‘s premiere, the show is very much aware of it. That’s because episode 1 “Years” finally does something to Rick Grimes that fans of the comic have been waiting to see for a decade: it chops off his freaking hand!

“Years” begins with Rick Grimes in the clutches of the Civic Republic Military and given the role of “consignee.” Even though the CRM promises Rick that he will get a home of his own after six years of walker-removal duties, the former sheriff is desperate to get back to his family in Alexandria. So in a desperate escape attempt, Rick uses his CRM-supplied axe to chop his left hand off so that he’s no longer handcuffed to his handler nearby. Unfortunately the gambit is not successful, and Rick is bandaged up and put right back to work.