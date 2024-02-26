Lesley-Ann Brandt’s Best TV and Movie Roles: Where You’ve Seen The Walking Dead Star

Before joining The Walking Dead universe as Pearl Thorne in The Ones Who Live, Lesley-Ann Brandt starred in a variety of roles for TV and film. The South African actor is well-known for taking on projects in horror, fantasy, and other traditionally “nerdy” genres, having appeared in shows like Gotham, The Librarians, and most notably Lucifer.

With a variety of roles under her belt, here’s where else you’ve seen Lesley-Ann Brandt before.

Lucifer

As mentioned previously, Brandt is most known for her role as Lucifer’s (Tom Ellis) right-hand Mazikeen in the hit TV series Lucifer. Mazikeen a.k.a. Maze is known for her fierce loyalty, though she sometimes struggles to adapt her brash nature to the human world. Brandt does a phenomenal job of portraying Maze’s growth from demon with a penchant for sadistic torture to a slightly more vulnerable and human demon with a penchant for sadistic torture. Maze’s softness never overshadows her physical capabilities, and Brandt makes sure that we know that just because Maze learns how to better communicate her feelings, doesn’t mean she won’t still cut a guy for crossing her family.

Spartacus

Before bringing Mazikeen to life in Lucifer, Brandt played another fiercely loyal woman in Spartacus and the prequel series Spartacus: Gods of the Arena. Though Brandt only plays Naevia in Gods of the Arena and through the first season of Spartacus, it’s her performance that instills Naevia’s kindhearted and determined nature for Cynthia Addai Robinson to carry on in further seasons. Despite her lack of agency as a slave to Lucretia and the House of Batiatus, Naevia is still one of the strongest characters in the series. Her compassion for others is her greatest strength as she tries to make the best of her limited circumstances.