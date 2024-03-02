Where Michonne’s Story Left Off on The Walking Dead

Presumably The Ones Who Live‘s second episode “Gone” will delve into Mrs. Grimes’ side of the story. Before that, however, let’s take stock of where Michonne’s saga left off on The Walking Dead as a refresher.

What Happened to Michonne After Rick Left The Walking Dead?

Rick’s absence left a big leadership vacuum on The Walking Dead that many characters eventually stepped into, including Michonne. The first post-Rick episode picks up six years after the Kentucky sheriff’s departure. Michonne has given birth to their son Rick Jr. a.k.a. R.J. and looks after their first child Judith (Cailey Fleming). She also vets Magna’s small group when they attempt to join Alexandria.

Through the rest of season 9, Michonne serves a central storytelling role in the discovery of and eventual war with the group known as The Whisperers. Michonne is even essential in establishing a sort of NATO doctrine between Alexandria and Maggie’s Hilltop, mandating that a Whisperer attack against one community is an attack against all.

Michonne doesn’t turn up in many episodes of The Walking Dead season 10 as Gurira had already cut a deal to leave the series midway through the season. When Michonne does appear though, she operates as a voice of reason among Alexandria’s leaders, urging caution in dealing with the Whisperers so that their border conflict doesn’t escalate into a full scale war.

While delivering supplies to Oceanside, Michonne comes across a mysterious man named Virgil (Kevin Carroll), which kicks off a storyline that will lead to her leaving the series in season 10 episode 13.

Why Did Michonne Leave The Walking Dead?

Perhaps you’ve noticed that the first three episodes of The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live are titled “Years,” “Gone,” and “Bye” while episodes four and five are titled “What We,” and “Become.” The first batch of episodes spell out “Years Gone Bye,” which is an update of Rick’s first episode, the pilot “Days Gone Bye.” Similarly, “What We Become” is the name of season 10 episode 13 a.k.a. Michonne’s last episode on The Walking Dead.