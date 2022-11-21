The Walking Dead Series Finale’s Biggest Easter Egg Wasn’t What We Expected

Many shows use their series finale as an opportunity to bring back characters from the past and “Rest in Peace,” the last episode of The Walking Dead, was no exception. The zombie drama’s final hour indeed brought back some familiar faces both in flashback form and in the present. You can read about that particularly thrilling latter passage over here so you don’t get spoiled in this space. But the finale came with some other cameos that you may have missed.

No, we’re not talking about the fact that Chandler Riggs (formerly Carl Grimes) turned up on set and got to be a background extra in an Alexandria scene. Nor are we talking about the fact that series producer and this episode’s director Greg Nicotero portrayed a zombie yet again (you can see him in the image accompanying this article). We’re talking about some cameos that didn’t technically even occur with the episode itself!

Folks who watched the finale live on AMC were treated to some additional former Walking Dead character cameos. The commercial blocks for The Walking Dead finale included four separate ads that all just happened to include the zombified version of deceased Walking Dead characters. These characters were original main cast member Andrea (Laurie Holden), season 3 Woodbury scientist Milton (Dallas Roberts), season 5 antagonist Gareth (Andrew J. West), and Hilltop youth Rodney (Joe Ando-Hirsh) in ads for Deloitte, MNTN, Autodesk, Ring, and DoorDash, respectively.

You can watch all the ads below. There are five in total, with Andrea appearing in two of them (and in the second of which she eats Ryan Reynolds’ brain).