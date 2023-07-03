The Walking Dead: Dead City Episode 3 Review – People Are A Resource

All of these various explanation scenes work well, with Perlie (Gaius Charles) and The Croat being the most interesting. It’s the charismatic warlord and the enigmatic lawman squaring off; one of the things that’s worked best about The Walking Dead over the years is scenes in which the good guy and the bad guy have a stare down. The first season of Dead City has a short run and a lot of world to build; given the ratings and the dearth of other programming on AMC, I’m sure it will take this solid foundation and expand upon it further.

But until then, action sequences! Both Negan’s fight with Luther (Michael Anthony, but not the one from Van Halen) and Perlie’s fight with the walkers in the cage are very well done, and a credit to second unit director Christopher Place. He works around the special effects gimmicks well, and the fights have an appropriate sense of brutality to them that works. By this point, there aren’t many people left who can’t handle themselves in a fight, and the winner of most of these brawls is determined mostly by good fortune and efficient brutality. In Negan’s case, that lucky find of a grater in an abandoned kitchen. In Perlie’s case, making use of his handcuffs as a weapon, rather than a hindrance. Quick thinking and a willingness to make a mess keep people alive in a world of the dead.

Hence, Maggie’s quickness to dispose of Ginny’s dinosaur toy when she finds it among the gathered goodies brought in by one of the scavengers. She knows that if Negan sees that, he’ll shrug off the mission and go hunt down Ginny since she’s clearly decided to embrace her inner Muppet and take Manhattan. There’s clearly hesitance on Maggie’s face, knowing what she knows about the Negan and Ginny relationship, and director Kevin Dowling makes sure to play that up heavily towards the end of the episode. Maggie knows that this might be a bridge she can’t unburnt, but her desperation makes her consider it even knowing how much Ginny and Negan mean to one another. She hesitates, which might be a good thing. Maggie isn’t so far gone she’s willing to casually throw away other people, especially when Negan is basically her only supporter (aside from Amaia and Tommaso, who are throwing their lot in with her primarily out of a lack of other options).

Fort Madison Square Garden will be a tough nut to crack, even with local help. The Croat’s teams have been gathering all the walkers they can find and dragging them to form a living barrier around their headquarters, in addition to all their traps, blocked-off streets, and the extensive collection of gas-huffing armed guards. Getting in with bait like Negan will be easy; The Croat clearly hasn’t forgotten his face when shown the wanted poster.