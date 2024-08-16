The Umbrella Academy Powers Explained

Sometimes the show can struggle a bit with the rules and applications of Allison’s ability. As Five tells Reginald in season 2 “Allison can rumor anyone to do anything,” suggesting that her power is limited to bewitching human beings. But there are other times in which Allison is able to manipulate reality itself. She does so in the beginning of season 2 by telling Soviet soldiers “I heard a rumor I blew your minds” followed by their heads exploding.

It’s more likely then that Five just has interpreted Allison’s power incorrectly…or is just trying not to really freak Reginald out. Regardless, Allison is often intimated by the scope of her own powers. And that’s how the show frequently justifies her sparse deployment of them.

Number Four – Klaus

There’s a reason why Klaus (Robert Sheehan) has “Hello” and “Goodbye” tattooed on his palms. He is quite literally a human Ouija board. Yes, Klaus’s main power is his ability to communicate with the dead. This has extremely useful applications as seen in season 1 when he uses it to intimidate Hazel and Cha-Cha.

In season 2, however, this power gains more physical implications. As seen in the season’s opening scene, Klaus is able to summon ghosts to do battle with his enemies. We saw a little bit of that in season 1 when Ben briefly became corporeal but the application is even more destructive and useful this time around. Klaus is also able to let the dead inhabit his body. Ben discovers this to his great delight in season 2 and Klaus puts the new talent to financial use in season 4.

Like Diego, however, Klaus is missing one of his powers from the comic book series. Number Four in the comic possesses the power of telekinesis and can move stuff around with his mind. This proves to be so powerful that he’s able to stop the moon from crashing into Earth. Not bad! The weird drawback is that his power only works when he’s barefoot. Klaus in the show is frequently shoeless as well but that just seems to be a personal preference.

Number Five

Number Five (Aidan Gallagher) doesn’t have a name but he does have a pretty righteous superpower: time travel. Here’s the thing about time travel though…it’s hard, even for someone who possesses the innate ability to use it.