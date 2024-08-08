The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Ending Explained: What Was The Cleanse?

How Did Ben Die and What Was The Jennifer Incident?

Ever since The Umbrella Academy premiered in early 2019, fans have longed to know the answer to one question: how did Ben Hargreeves die? Though the boy known as “Number Six” was eventually reborn through the usual alternate universe shenanigans, the original Ben Hargreeves has been dead since October 14, 2006 in the show’s timeline. What was it, exactly, that killed him? Viewers finally get the answer midway through season 4 and it informs the ultimate ending of the show.

Ben died as part of something known as “The Jennifer Incident,” which is a concept that has been teased since the very first panels of the very first issue of the comic. The Hargreeves thought they knew what the Jennifer Incident was and how it led to Ben’s death but in this season they come to realize that their memories have been wiped and they really have no idea.

When asked about Ben’s death, his siblings brains have been programmed to recite the phrase “It was a tragic accident. Ben died because we failed as a team. Nobody was responsible and yet were are all responsible. Ben Hargreeves represented the best of us. Ben was the Umbrella Academy.” The new universe version of the Hargreeves’ awful father Reginald (Colm Feore) agrees to hook them up to machines to restore their memories. Once he does they discover that Reginald himself killed Ben.

Back in the family’s youthful days of 2006, Reggie dispatched the team to retrieve a weapons shipment to some arms dealers. Reginald is clear that they are not to open the container containing the weapons under any circumstances. Ben, however, hears what sounds like a young girl crying inside the container and opens it. There he finds Jennifer (Victoria Sawal) and lends her a hand out. Reginald suddenly arrives and fatally shoots both Ben and Jennifer in the head.

Why did Reginald do this? Well that’s where we get into the entire overarching mythology of the show.

What Is The Cleanse?

In season 3, The Umbrella Academy introduced the concept of “marigolds.” These are small glowing orbs that instill superhuman abilities in people. Way back in season 1, we saw Reginald Hargreeves harvesting marigolds on his home planet (oh, he’s an alien from outer space, in case you forgot) and releasing them into the atmosphere. The final episode of this season explicitly confirms that the marigolds, which were created by Reginald’s wife Abigail (Liisa Repo-Martell), infected the bodies of 43 women on Earth and led to the sudden births of super-powered children, including The Umbrella Academy and Lila (Ritu Arya).