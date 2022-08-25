Why The Umbrella Academy Had to End With Season 4

“I have four seasons in my head,” he says. “Beyond that, I really haven’t thought about it. But I do know what I want to do next year. So that’s at least a relief.”

Though the conclusion of The Umbrella Academy season 3 is less of a cliffhanger than the previous two seasons, it does still raise plenty of questions going forward. Is Reginald Hargreeves’ plan complete? How will The Umbrella Academy adapt to their new environs? According to Blackman though, one question lingers above all else.

“We can’t have superheroes without superpowers,” he says. “So that will be clearly a challenge for our Umbrellas next year. What to do without powers and how to get them back.”

With that in mind, we can expect The Umbrella Academy season 4 to center on its titular heroes more closely than ever before. All of the world-ending shenanigans have been fun, but it’s time we delve deeper into the Hargreeves family and what they really want. Near the end of the season Diego (David Castañeda) ponders what they should do now to which Lila (Ritu Arya) responds “Live our lives?” with a very heavy question mark, as though it’s a harder question to tackle than any Kugelblitz-induced apocalypse.

“I want it to feel different from the first three seasons – just as wild but as a slightly different take,” Blackman says.

Is Reginald Hargreeves’ Story Over?

Despite dying moments before the series even begins, Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) has been one of The Umbrella Academy’s most important characters. Season 3 depicts what appears to be the dark fruition of all of Reggie’s planning. By forcing his adopted “children” into Oblivion he is finally able to reunite with his lost love Abigail.