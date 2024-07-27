Behind the Scenes of The Umbrella Academy’s Final Season: “We Hold Nothing Back”

“The second goal was to answer many of the mysteries of the show, things that we’ve left unanswered or mysteries from the graphic novel [by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá] that we’ve set up,” he adds. “A lot of those will be answered this year. The fans will be very satisfied as we finally close the loop on some of those.”

Family Affair

In August 2022, Netflix announced that it had once again renewed The Umbrella Academy before reducing the episode count down to six from 10 in previous seasons. As a result, Blackman pivoted. “There were things I would have addressed if I had the economics and more pages,” he reflects. Nonetheless, the remaining episodes cram in plenty of punch. “They are longer than normal episodes,” confirms Blackman. “They are closer to an hour. Everyone’s story gets told. I am just sad to see these characters go. I could have written them forever. The truth is, four seasons is a great number.”

Season 3 culminated with the Umbrella Academy thwarting their treacherous father’s scheme to reset the universe… with mixed results. An alternate timeline was created, one in which the Hargreeves have lost their powers. Reeling from the development, they splintered off on their own. The season 4 premiere picks up five years later and finds the family leading mundane lives.

“It’s a question of ‘What is it like to have powers and then have no powers? How do they deal with normality?’” Blackman says. “Each of them is struggling in their own way to be ‘normal,’ and I put that in quotes for a reason. How are they adapting to life? It’s not quite the world that it should have been had Allison not brained Reginald Hargreeves at the end of the [season three] finale. I think it’s fair to say the world is not going to be quite right.”

Second Chances

In this brave new world, some of the characters have embraced a more domesticated existence. Allison is in full mother mode. A mopey, miserable Diego grapples with being a father and husband to Lila. “They are not really communicating and are snapping at each other,” Arya teases. Luther, who no longer boasts a gorilla body, puts his dance moves to good use in a steamy occupation. Viktor runs a successful business. Number Five works for the CIA. As for Klaus, “he goes off on a very strange tangent,” says Sheehan.

“He is really terrified of death now,” Sheehan reveals. “Klaus is scared of dying, which is a nice little 180. He’s become a bit of a germaphobe with OCD. He’s bubble-wrapping his apartment. He is one of those boring people who is scared of everything. A lesson that he has to learn as the series goes on is how not to be scared of life.