After That Good Omens Season 2 Ending, Don’t Make Us Wait For Season 3

Archangel Gabriel and Lord Beelzebub

“I just found something that mattered more to me than choosing sides.”

After season one’s averted apocalypse, both sides – heaven and hell – wanted to claim victory. Without actually having fought a celestial war though, the spoils and the bragging rights belonged to no-one. Hence the generals of the respective armies – Archangel Gabriel and Lord Beelzebub – getting together to decide the next step. Over several meetings, the angel and the demon chose peace… and fell in love.

That’s why Beelzebub was so keen to find Gabriel after he went missing from Heaven – she loves him. After Gabriel delivered his unpopular plan to the heavenly war council, he was tried, demoted and sentenced to having his mind erased. Before they could wipe his memories though, Gabriel stored them in a TARDIS-like fly container Beelzebub had given him that was “bigger on the inside” and travelled down to Earth, naked. There, memory-less, he drifted towards Aziraphale’s shop instead of reuniting with Beelzebub as planned, and the whole Jim saga began.

In the finale, “Jim” regained his memories via a fly-eyeball encounter, and Gabriel and Beelzebub chose to quit heaven and hell and disappear off together. Which sparked something in Crowley…

Maggie and Nina

“You’re the hard-bitten one who can’t trust anyone ever again and Mr whatever he is is the soft one who still believes in magic and people being basically good and all that.”

It took Maggie and Nina’s intervention for Crowley’s spark to become a flame, and for that flame to find its way memorably onto Aziraphale’s lips. The coffee and record shop owners told Crowley that they were not going to be pawns in anybody else’s love game, but would instead take their love story at their own pace. The pair conceded though, that they had needed a push by Crowley and Aziraphale to tell each other how they really felt.