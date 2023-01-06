How Wednesday’s Viral Dance Led to Season 2

After becoming an internet phenomenon and one of Netflix’’s most popular series with 1.237 billion hours viewed in its first 28 days, Wednesday is officially returning for a second season! In a video released by Netflix, the internet’s favorite goth and titular heroine recounts the events of the past few weeks since the series’ premiere saying “I’ve been hunted, haunted, and mimicked millions of times across the internet. It’s been pure torture. Thank you.”

The video then goes on to play the version of Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” used by fans on TikTok to recreate Wednesday’s iconic Nevermore Academy dance that was choreographed by Jenna Ortega herself, further acknowledging the role that viral trends have played in the series’ popularity. According to a press release from Netflix, #WednesdayAddams has amassed over 22 billion views on TikTok since Wednesday premiered, with Lady Gaga herself even partaking in the trend. According to Netflix, the song used in the original dance scene from the series, “Goo Goo Muck” by the Cramps, has seen a 9.5k% increase in streams on Spotify since Wednesday premiered, and “Bloody Mary” has similarly seen a 1,800% increase in streams.

But it’s not just Jenna Ortega’s mesmerizing dance moves that have contributed to the series’ viral success. From tutorials on Wednesday’s gothic look to recreating Thing’s presence with DIY visual effects, Wednesday Addams makeup tutorials have also been popular on TikTok with over 100 million views by fans of the series.

In an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, series creators and showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar spoke on the series’ renewal and viral success saying “It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world. Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two. We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”