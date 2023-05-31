Yellowjackets Season 3 Theories: What the Antler Queen Coronation Could Mean

This article contains spoilers for the season 2 finale of Yellowjackets

The identity of the Antler Queen first seen in the Yellowjackets pilot has been one of the most intriguing mysteries of the series so far. We first see her during what has become known as the “pit girl” scene that shows an unknown survivor being hunted through the wilderness until she falls into a pit and dies. She is then butchered and offered to another unknown survivor wearing a crown of antlers for approval before the others are allowed to partake. This Antler Queen has long been thought to be Lottie Matthews (Courtney Eaton), but the season 2 finale shows that might not be the case going into Yellowjackets season 3.

After learning of the hunt that took place while she was recovering from being nearly beaten to death by Shauna (Sophie Nélisse), Lottie decides to relinquish her role as leader. She argues that they don’t need her to connect with the wilderness any more and that the wilderness has already chosen someone to guide them “for the rest of the time” they’re out there. Because Natalie (Sophie Thatcher) drew the Queen of Hearts and survived the hunt, Lottie believes that she is who the wilderness has chosen to lead them.

Even though Nat isn’t officially adorned with the Antler Queen crown, the other teens bow to her ceremoniously, pledging their fealty to her as their new leader. But, this doesn’t necessarily mean that Nat is the Antler Queen we see in the pilot. Young Nat actor Sophie Thatcher doesn’t think that her character will “fully take over that role.” Thatcher also believes that Nat’s coronation of sorts will cause a divide within the group, saying “I think there’s going to be tension between her and Shauna, because Shauna obviously has endured so much and felt like she was the natural one to fall into that role. I think it’s just going to start more conflict. Not that things were going well, but they had a leader that people agreed on and now everything is thrown out of sorts. People don’t even like Natalie that much. They trust her, but she’s not giving them what Lottie was giving them.”