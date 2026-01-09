Why The Traitors Season 4 Secret Twist Didn’t Work

The secret Traitor is hidden not only from the Faithfuls, but from the other Traitors and the audience as well. Each week, the secret Traitor would submit a short list of potential murder victims, from which the known Traitors, Rob Rausch (Love Island USA), Candiace Dillard-Bassett (The Real Housewives of Potomac), and Lisa Rinna (The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), would choose.

The twist was clearly designed to delay suspicion and eventually unite all four Traitors. Instead, by the beginning of episode three, the Faithfuls successfully identified and eliminated the secret traitor: Donna Kelce.

The famous mother of NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce, Donna was simply a poor choice for this role. Although she didn’t play badly, her name recognition and not-quite-made-for-reality-TV demeanor made her stand out immediately. Tiffany Mitchell (Big Brother) was the first to clock her, interpreting Donna’s quietness and lack of alliance-building as the behavior of someone who knew they couldn’t be murdered. Candiace echoed the suspicion because she “just felt” it was Donna, which unfortunately for Mama Kelce, was enough.

Targeting quieter houseguests, or someone the Faithfuls believe would be an easy vote, becomes a convenient way to thin out the herd. As Donna said herself at the round table, going after her felt like “low-hanging fruit.”

Still, she didn’t go down without a fight. After surviving episode two’s banishment, Donna attempted to lead conversations and connect more intentionally with the group. But the narrative was already locked in. When the votes came down, nearly everyone wrote her name.

Upon her elimination, Donna revealed that her strategy was to lay low as a sweet mom fangirling over the celebrities. However, I don’t quite believe her game plan would have changed if she was a Faithful. She’s genuinely a mild-mannered Midwesterner who was thrilled to be in the same room as Lisa Rinna and felt a little shy in such a large group. The irony, of course, is that she’s probably the most famous person in the cast right now.