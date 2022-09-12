The Suspect Episode 3 Review: What’s Going on With Jack?

Doctor Joe O’Loughlin might not be a murderer, but he can certainly be a bit of a dick. In episode three of ITV’s prime time crime drama The Suspect, the psychologist accused of murder, played by Aidan Turner, launches his own further investigation into who might have killed Catherine, by trying to persuade fellow professionals to break their ethical code of conduct by revealing confidential patient information.

If you’re with the show this far you will recall that Catherine, a former patient of Joe’s who accused him of sexual assault in the past, but withdrew the complaint, was found murdered on the same day that Joe and his family were visiting the cementary where her body was dumped.

Joe proceeded to act extremely suspiciously, withholding fact after fact from detectives Ruiz (Shaun Parkes) and Devi (Anjli Mohindra), and with a lot of circumstantial evidence stacked against him he immediately became the prime suspect.

Episode three introduces two new major threads – and alternative suspects. The first is Bobby Moran, who police had completely ruled out in episode two because he has an alibi. Joe discovers that Bobby Moran is actually Bobby Morgan, from Liverpool (where Catherine lived), and though many of the things he told Joe in their sessions weren’t completely true, in context of Bobby Morgan’s records there’s a lot more to go on. Off to Liverpool with Joe, then, where he learns that Bobby’s dad actually took his own life after being accused of abusing Bobby. We also discover that Joe met young Bobby as a boy for one session when he stood in for a colleague.