The Suspect Episode 2 Review: The Plot Thickens. The Show Also Grows More Thick

She was a patient of his.

Who accused him of sexual assault.

And who had also very recently applied to work as his receptionist.

He DOES tell the police that he and his family were at the cemetery the day they found the body, which is also pretty suspicious. So obviously they think he did the murder.

Episode two sees O’Loughlin continue with his campaign of not telling the cops stuff they could easily find out for themselves thereby making himself more suspicious with every passing moment.

New ‘oops, forgot to mention that’ moments include the fact that the victim, Catherine, was a bit obsessed with him, that she would wear make-up and perfume to appointments, that she tried to kiss him and tried to take her clothes off during a session. We also discover later in the episode that O’Loughlin actually DOES have an alibi for the time Catherine was killed. Is he going to tell the cops? What do you think…?

So we find the good doctor spiraling further down the rabbit hole of paranoia, or possibly just guilt if it turns out he did the murder and is just really stupid. What a twist that would be!

In this episode more comes from the subplot involving O’Loughlin’s patient Bobby (Bobby Schofield), a strange lad with psychological problems who assaulted a woman at a taxi rank. O’Loughlin increasingly starts to think Bobby was involved in Catherine’s murder because of his obsession with the number 21, his violent tendancies, the fact that he uses the phrase “death by a thousand cuts” to describe how he’d like his mother to die (Ok, the guy does have issues) and a smell of chloroform O’Loughlin says Bobby has on him.

Is O’Loughlin trying to frame Bobby (as the cops suspect – and DI Ruiz played by the excellent Shaun Parkes, is getting increasingly exasperated)? Is Bobby trying to mess with O’Loughlin? Bobby carved a whale, O’Loughlin’s daughter drew a picture of a whale, can that really be a coincidence? (Obviously yes). And now some mysterious stranger has paid £500 for the whale picture at a school auction. Bobby? Probably not since it turns out he doesn’t actually have a job, doesn’t have a fiance and lives in a hostel.