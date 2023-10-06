The Spookiest TV and Movie Urban Legends

Based on the educational computer game of the same name, this PBS series invited three young “gumshoes” on to answer geography-related trivia questions to determine the location of the titular villainess. As far as competitions involving energetic middle schoolers, it was a pretty safe enterprise. For years, however, some fans believed there was a lost episode of the show out there called “Auld Lang Gone,” in which several accidents occurred culminating in the winning contestant breaking her arm in a bonus round. It wasn’t until 2020 that game show historian Christian Carrion extensively looked into the topic and concluded that the episode never existed.

You Can See a Ghost in Three Men and a Baby

Aside from perhaps only the cursed production of Poltergeist and the many myths of The Wizard of Oz, there may not be a more prominent pop culture urban legend than that of the “Three Men and a Baby ghost.” Near the end of the 1987 comedy, Ted Danson’s character walks his mother through an apartment to meet the baby that he and his two roommates have been raising (It’s a whole thing). In the background of the scene, near the window, you can first see what appears to be a rifle standing upright and then a mysterious boy. This naturally led to a rumor that “the ghost boy” haunted the set and was caught on film along with the gun that he used to commit suicide.

One of the reasons why this urban legend has persisted so long is because of how strikingly clear the images are (at least for a low-fi ’80s movie). Oftentimes movie urban legends require you to lean into the screen, squint, and concede “Ok I guess I can see how that looks like a human shadow.” With this one there is clearly just a guy hanging out by the window. There’s a good reason for that is the ghost boy really is just a guy – more accurately the cardboard cutout of Ted Danson that had been used as a “standee” of the actor and accidentally left onscreen. The rifle in question is the 2D profile view of that same cutout. Massive production errors are really an urban legend’s best friend.

Someone Died Looking for the Fargo Treasure

As anyone who has spent time online could tell you, the average person’s media literacy is … less than ideal. People confuse the fiction they consume with the reality they live in all the time. So is it any surprise then that someone took the events of the Coen Brother’s 1996 crime drama Fargo literally? Hell, the movie even (facetiously) claims at the top that it’s based on a true story.

So when a Japanese woman named Takako Konishi flew from Tokyo to Minneapolis only to freeze to death near Fargo, North Dakota, it was only natural that people would make assumptions. A popular urban legend arose that claimed that she was seeking the briefcase of cash that Steve Buscemi’s Fargo character hastily buried in a snow drift on the side of a country road. Sadly, Takako’s death wasn’t a case of media illiteracy but a deliberate suicide. The national media ran wild with a joke made by a local cop leading to the Fargo misunderstanding. In reality, Takako was familiar with the area and decided to die by suicide by laying down in the snow.

Slender Man is in Gravity Falls

Slender Man is one of the best boogeymen ever devised by the internet. Himself an urban legend (of the creepypasta variety), Slender Man is a tall, faceless ghoul who exists seemingly only to lurk in the background of photos and haunt dreams. As such, there are all sorts of ancillary tall tales that have grown out of the Slender Man myth.