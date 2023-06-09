Debunking Doctor Who Urban Legends: Daleks, JFK, and River Song’s Dirty Joke

Obviously, the theory goes, this cannot simply be because the show’s writers want to use a popular recurring villain. The malignant forces of the Terry Nation estate must force the BBC to use the Daleks once per season, or they will lose the rights forever!

The first thing to do is check, have the Daleks actually appeared in every season of the new series? And they have, except that Season 6 and Season 10 only featured brief cameos by the angry pepperpots, and during Chibnall’s run they’ve been mostly confined to the New Year’s Day specials.

It’s also worth noting that while Nation’s estate controls the rights to the Daleks, they don’t really have anything to do with them but license them to the BBC. Nation himself learned the hard way that there was no demand for a stand-alone Dalek TV series.

Moffat himself has debunked the rumours, saying “You certainly don’t wheel the Daleks out because you’ve got a contractual obligation to provide Daleks.” The main reason the Daleks show up so often, according to Moffat, is that while they might seem to pop up regularly for us, for the show’s main audience it is a rare special treat.

As Moffat says, “For a child, a year between Dalek stories is an eternity – I remember as a kid saying ‘Why haven’t they done the Daleks for ages? It’s been four or five weeks!’”

Doctor Who’s First Episode Was Delayed by JFK’s Assassination

If Doctor Who is a show that attracts conspiracy theories, the issue is only compounded by the fact that its first episode coincides with the most conspiracy-theory-laden historical event of all time – the assassination of John F Kennedy the previous day.