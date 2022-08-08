The Sandman: The Endless, Their Powers, and Who Is the Prodigal?

Here’s a breakdown of the seven members of the Endless and their respective jobs:

Dream

Our title character rules the Dreaming, the place humans go when they sleep. As king, he’s responsible for creating the various lands inside the Dreaming as well as its denizens. Dream creates the nightmares people encounter, most notably the Corinthian, and makes sure that they all stay in their place. Dream has access to humanity’s boundless imagination, which allows him to use ideas as a gift, as when he inspires Shakespeare, or as a weapon, as when he punishes a writer who kidnaps a Muse by filling his head with story ideas.

As one of the older members of the family, second only to Destiny and Death, Dream often draws the ire of his younger siblings, especially Desire and Despair. But he’s also given to bouts of moodiness and acts of cruelty, even against those he loves, including his own son. Even more than his kidnapping by magician Roderick Burgess, Dream’s arrogance drives the larger arc of The Sandman, turning the story into a great tragedy.

Death

The oldest sister among the Endless, Death is also the second-most powerful and the most feared of the family. Death’s realm has no name, referred to only occasionally as “the light at the end of the tunnel.” Throughout The Sandman, we largely see Death doing her job by ushering people into the afterlife, often with kindness and humor. Perhaps more than any of her family members, Death admires humans and respects their anger when they discover that their lives are over.

Because of her pleasant disposition, Death comes to Dream to offer advice and support, whether he wants it or not. This sometimes brings her into conflict with her other siblings, but her importance and power keeps them in check. Before becoming the lovable goth girl we meet in the comics, Death dispatched her duties with cold pragmatism. The others know not to push Death too far, lest she revert to her old ways.

Desire

The most openly villainous of the Endless, at least in the main arc of The Sandman, Desire rules the Threshold, depicted as a giant statue of itself. As their name suggests, Desire gains power from the longing of humanity, but they lose control of people once they get what they want. Thus, Desire takes pleasure in toying with humans, keeping them in a perpetual state of want. The most amorphous of the Endless, Desire takes the form of whatever the people they address find beautiful.