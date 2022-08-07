The Sandman: Dressing Lucifer and Other Costume and Prop Secrets from the Netflix Series

“It changed, and it glowed, and it did different things,” he says. The ruby seen on screen is a combination of a physical prop and CGI. According to Fitzgerald, at the beginning of a project, the visual effects team presents the props department with a wishlist of items they’d like to see. Most of the items that the actors physically interact with have a physical component, which the visual effects crew will manipulate in post-production. The ruby, however, had its own special effects. In order to create illumination from the prop itself, Fitzgerald’s team worked with the electricians. “[The electrical department] helped us by making it glow in different ways,” he explains. “There was always a lot of magic going on behind the scenes just to make it do whatever it had to do.”

Matthew The Raven

Sometimes a character is also a prop. One such character is Matthew the Raven, voiced by Patton Oswalt. Once a mortal human, Matthew has been transformed into a raven to be a servant of Dream. The fully mobile, very realistic-looking bird depicted on screen isn’t just a product of CGI, though—it’s a combination of a physical object and animation. “We have a physical prop that we offer up,” Fitzgerald explains, “and then CGI and special effects are involved. So often, it’s something that the actor needs to interact with, and the visual effects will take it from what we have and create their world.” The result in the episodes is a seamless version of the character, a compellingly believable talking bird who comes through with aid just when Dream needs him most.

Changing Times

One of the greatest challenges of the series is that it spans such a long period, with later episodes featuring a time-lapse across seven centuries. While much of the series takes place in either modern-day or fantastical settings, like Dream’s kingdom and Hell, there are scenes that require research into different periods. Fitzgerald, who worked on Game of Thrones, says that shows in a single setting are “easier because you’re just doing one period.”

In episode six of The Sandman, the “tavern sequence” begins in the 1400s, with Dream and Hob Gadling—whose death has been forstalled by Dream’s sister Death in an experiment about whether mortals would enjoy immortality—revisiting the same setting every hundred years. Each time, the sets had to be redressed, and the costumes and props brought up to period. “You’ve got to have your facts right,” says Arthur. “I kept getting confused between 1589 and 1689 because they’re sort of similar—but they’re not at all. So it was very important to do research.”

It’s not all about accuracy, though. “You’re always trying to make it interesting, as well,” says Fitzgerald. “So if you’ve got a scene from the 1700s, then you’ve got to give the actors in the background something to work with that makes the scene appealing, beyond addressing the period. There’s historical reference, but you end up making up things that you [hope will] work.”

Arthur notes that in some cases, historical references are slim. “When you go back hundreds of years, it’s not documented in pictures,” she says. In addition, the background cast in the tavern sequence are commoners rather than nobles, and there are far fewer references for people who weren’t wealthy (they couldn’t afford things like portraits). “You have to read up on it,” she says.