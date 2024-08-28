The Rings of Power Season 1 Recap: Galadriel’s Journey, Sauron’s Identity, and A Stranger’s Mystery

Once Halbrand is back on his feet, he’s eager, a little too eager for Galadriel’s liking, to help Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) discover how to use the small amount of mithril brought back by Elrond (more on that below) to help the Elves stay in Middle-earth. Galadriel does some digging and discovers that the lineage Halbrand claims to be from died out long ago. She confronts him, and he reveals to her his true identity – Sauron. He offers to let her rule beside him, but she refuses. After he vanishes, Galadriel rushes to stop Celebrimbor from carrying through with Halbrand’s plans, only to find that it’s too late to stop the process. Instead, Galadriel helps Celebrimbor craft three rings with the metal instead of one to split their power, hoping that they will be of aid in the coming fight against Sauron.

Halbrand reappears at the end of the season finale trekking through the wastelands of Mordor, presumably to try and take his throne.

Khazad-dûm and the Mithril Mines of Moria

The Dwarven kingdom of Khazad-dûm becomes vital to the survival of the Elves after Prince Durin IV (Owain Arthur) and his wife Disa (Sophia Nomvete) discover the precious metal mithril in the mines of Moria. King Durin III (Peter Mullan) has forbidden the Dwarves from mining the metal, worried that doing so is too dangerous. This doesn’t stop Durin IV, Disa, and the elf Elrond (Robert Aramayo) from trying to convince him otherwise…and then mining mithril anyway until they’re caught (and seemingly awaken the Balrog in the process). But until Durin IV takes the throne, it seems like the mithril mines will have to wait and the Elves will have to make due with the small amount procured.

As war rages in the Southlands, a little Harfoot named Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) tries to figure out the intentions of the mysterious Stranger (Daniel Weyman) whom she found after he literally fell out of the sky. The man seems to have no memories, nor is he able to communicate with Nori or the other Harfoots in her caravan, but he does possess magical abilities. Even though he has used his powers to help Nori and the others many times, he also seems to lack control over them and unintentionally harms and scares her a few times.

After an encounter with some followers of Sauron, who mistakenly believe that the Stranger is their master reborn, the Stranger learns that he is the Istar and that the answers he seeks lie in Rhûn. At the encouragement of her family and tribe, Nori sets off with him to find out who he is and his true purpose.