Why the Dwarves’ Mithril Discovery in The Rings of Power Is Bad News

This article contains spoilers for episode 4 of The Rings of Power and J.R.R. Tolkien’s works.

In episode 4 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, we finally learn what Durin IV (Owain Arthur) and Disa (Sophia Nomvete) have discovered in the Khazad-dûm mines – the precious metal mithril. In The Lord of the Rings universe, mithril becomes highly sought after in Middle-earth both for its beauty and its durability – it shines like silver, is stronger than steel, it’s as malleable as copper, and doesn’t tarnish. While this discovery may seem like a win for Durin IV and the Dwarves of Khazad-dûm in the Second Age, the mining of mithril will eventually lead to the destruction and downfall of the Dwarven kingdom.

Because mithril can only be found in the Dwarven mines of Moria, the haste with which the Dwarves mine mithril throughout the Second Age leads to a rapid depletion of the ore in the mines. By the time Middle-earth reaches its Third Age, the Dwarves have to dig at great depths to retrieve the metal. This leads to them accidentally releasing a sleeping Balrog – a fiery demon-like creature – who destroys Khazad-dûm, kills Durin VI, and forces any surviving Dwarves to flee their ancestral home.

The Fellowship of the Ring in the Third Age encounter this Balrog, known as Durin’s Bane, during their journey through Moria. Gandalf famously sacrifices himself so that the rest of the fellowship can escape the Balrog, and eventually defeats the creature before becoming Gandalf the White.