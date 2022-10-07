The Rings of Power: What Pelargir Means for the Future of Middle-earth

Just in case folks wanted an idea of where we are at the end of Season 1 of #RingsofPower



Udun is the “Southlands”, Pelargir is further South West, Minas Ithil also happens to be on the way so I marked it.



Dunharrow is far West but I still think it could come into play. pic.twitter.com/GK5CdbgGty — House of the Panther⚜️💍⚜️ (@Tchalla_Fett) October 7, 2022

After the fall of Númenor during the Second Age, Gondor becomes the largest Kingdom of Men, with Pelargir as its primary port. Elendil and his children eventually make their way to Middle-earth as well, where Elendil becomes the first king of Gondor as well as the northern land of Arnor. Given that Isildur (Maxim Baldry) is presumed dead by his father Elendil (Lloyed Owen) after a fiery wall collapses on top of him in The Rings of Power episode 7, Elendil is anxious to leave the cursed land that he believes claimed his son. But when Miriel (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) declares that Númenor will return in force to help the Men of Middle-earth, the show has set the stage for Elendil’s eventual return to the land he will one day rule.

While the reason for his journey to the future kingdom of Gondor could be somewhat different in The Rings of Power, it still keeps Elendil close to the path set up for him by Tolkien. And since Isildur is the one who will eventually “kill” Sauron at the end of the Second Age, and the reason why the One Ring isn’t destroyed during the Last Alliance of Elves and Men, we know father and son will be reunited eventually.

Meanwhile, with the absence of Miriel, Elendil, and his allies from Númenor, it’s likely that Sauron’s influence has grown stronger in that kingdom. Even though the Dark Lord’s true form hasn’t been revealed yet, the seeds of his darkness have been plaguing Númenor all season. As Queen Míriel’s (Cynthia Addai-Robinson) vision in episode 4 suggests, the fall of Númenor is looming, and it’s only a matter of time before the city is completely lost to Sauron. Then the show will be on the road to Gondor.

Even if The Rings of Power isn’t quite ready for Elendil to become the kingof Men, this early version of Pelargir is poised to become an important location moving forward. Its proximity to Mordor and the Anduin river will make it a crucial stronghold in the eventual war against Sauron, no matter who is in charge.