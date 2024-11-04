The Penguin Brothers Twist Just Made Oz’s Villain Story Way Darker

After revealing that Oz’s limp comes from a “bum leg” as a kid rather than an accident as an adult, things take a tragic turn when his brothers hide from him in an overflow tunnel that’s only accessible by a ladder. A vengeful Oz locks them inside, saying “Have fun getting out”. While it’s ambiguous about whether he meant to leave them there, Jack and Benny drown after a night of heavy rainfall. Meanwhile, Oz goes home to watch 1935’s Top Hat with his mother and gets all her attention by lying that his brothers have gone to watch Beetlejuice. It shows that even as a child, Oz was willing to do horrible things in his quest to reach the top.

It’s also revealed that Oz was ambitious from a young age and idolized the gangster Rex Calabrese (Louis Cancelmi). Francis did some work for Calabrese, and while there’s an unconfirmed theory that the gangster was actually Oz’s father, the fact that Jack tried to keep Oz away from Rex suggests there could be more to this. As for the fate of Oz’s brothers, Farrell told RadioTimes.com it’s a “cornerstone” moment that makes him the disillusioned monster we see today: “I understood it and was horrified by it. I think he washes his hands of it totally, and has convinced himself that it didn’t happen the way it did. It’s that grave. But it’s in there somewhere—the darkness. And it was there at that age, that’s the thing.”

The twist with Oz’s brothers takes a more morbid turn when you realize his base of operations running his Bliss empire in an abandoned trolley station is down in the sewers where he let his brothers die. When Oz first went down there with Vic (Rhenzy Feliz) in episode 5, he stopped by the very door that his brothers died behind. There’s a sense of irony that the door Oz used to lock up his brothers is the one that saves his life when Sofia tries to blow up his lair at the end of the episode. The latest episode also shows Oz finding the trolley coin which we saw was part of Francis’ belongings in episode 5.

Farrell says that LeFranc wanted to explore the idea of monsters being created by their family and situation. Francis begging a young Oz to give her a better life while dancing at Monroe’s Jazz Club shows how she’s also helped push him down this dark path. Whether Sofia will use Francis as leverage to try and topple Oz, we know he’s at least surviving through to the events of The Batman Part II. This suggests Oz will be victorious in climbing Gotham’s criminal ladder, but for everyone else, it’s not looking good.