The Penguin Finale: Rhenzy Feliz Breaks Down Vic’s Big Ending Twist

Rhenzy Feliz: It was an interesting one. Me and Colin both circled the dates in our calendar knowing that the scene was coming up. I remember even a week leading up to it, he came up and went “You ready for our scene?” and I was like “Yeah.” Three days before that, he was like “Three days before our scene!” and then, [the day before] “Big day tomorrow!”

We knew this day was coming and it was a big deal plot-wise, character-wise, and so many different things. The thing that I was most interested in nailing was the moment right before that happened. It’s a very soft scene. The way I read it, it’s vulnerable and emotional. These two are opening up to each other in a way that they maybe haven’t before. In a way, Victor is being as open and honest as he can be with a guy like Oz.

Then, for Oz to do that directly afterwards, it’s meant to be a gut-punch. That was its own challenge as well, filming the strangling and dying of it all. That was an interesting thing to do, but that’s more physical. The first half is more emotional, mental, and wanting to tackle this challenge. They’re two different challenges – one’s physical and one’s emotional. It was a big day and we knew as much. You could feel it on set, that it was a bit different that day, with the way people interacted with each other. It was a little bit darker, more sad and sullen kind of day.

Even before that, in the hospital, it’s Vic coaching Oz after they bring in Francis. Vic pulls up Oz from his lowest moment only to get “rewarded” for it shortly thereafter. How was it playing Vic’s journey from somebody trying to steal Oz’s hubcaps to an assertive figure in his life?

That was one of the things that interested me the most about the part, that we get to tell this arc of his character who is, at the beginning, very different from who he is at the end. That was always the mental charting that I was doing in my mind, making sure there was this change and this arc. By the end, you don’t feel that it’s forced, but a natural progression of what he’s turning into.

That was an incredibly exciting thing to get to do over eight episodes. You get time that you don’t necessarily get on a movie because you don’t get as much time to draw out the arc. You get eight hours on this thing and that was very exciting. By the end, he is more assertive. You can see that in the way he’s talking to the gangs. The guy is looking at five different gangs in the face and calling them cowards, telling them “Nut up! Is this it? Y’all are a bunch of cowards.”