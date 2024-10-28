The Penguin Episode 6 Review: Taking Back Gotham

Some might be disappointed in this turn toward the comic booky. For some, the appeal of The Penguin has been its ability to elevate, if not “transcend,” its superhero roots. These people have argued that The Penguin isn’t about Oswald Cobblepott, the grotesque gangster who befuddles the Batman with his avian-themed exploits. It’s about Oz Cobb, a disrespected man willing to go to the darkest depths to restore his dignity.

For these viewers, “the Penguin” isn’t a nom du supervillain that Oswald takes upon himself to taunt Batman and Robin. It’s an insult used to put Oz in his place, in the same way that society puts so many misunderstood and insecure young men in their place by disrespecting the things they love. But with “Gold Summit,” writer Nick Towne and director Kevin Bray show that The Penguin engage with rich themes while also being a show about a supervillain in Gotham City.

Take the best scene in the episode, in which Sofia Gigante confronts Eve Karlo. In a conversation that must have been missing from the pages that John Turturro read when he decided against reprising his role as Carmine Falcone, the duo discuss the dangers of being a woman in Gotham. Believing that she is the Hangman, Eve resents Sofia for murdering several sex workers. Hurt that not even a fellow woman believers her, Sofia counters that Eve’s friends were killed by Carmine and that Sofia took the fall.

The conversation touches on rich thematic aspects that still don’t get enough attention in culture, the way women must twist themselves to protect themselves from insecure men, the way that women take the blame for evil things done by men.

And it’s also incredibly arch, a conversation between supervillains in Gotham City. No, The Penguin doesn’t (yet) go as far as it could with Eve Karlo, making her into Basil Karlo aka Clayface from the comics. However, it does reveal that Eve works by taking on different personas and even costumes to please her clients, which isn’t that far from the original stage actor version of Clayface from the comics, before he became a shapeshifting pile mud. Likewise, Sofia delievers is in full Gigante mode, complete with ostentatious earrings and coat that function like a costume.

The scene meets both the supervillain and thematic needs thanks to Bray’s assured direction, blocking and holding shots to catch the little human moments between grand declarations, and thanks to the excellent acting.