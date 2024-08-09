The Most Terrifying Alternate Realities in TV Sitcoms

It’s a great examination of some of the friends’ most toxic traits and how they made their dark alternate reality lives almost unlivable. Joey’s ego makes him insufferable. Rachel never matures as she never learns to become independent and work for what she wants. Ross never learns to follow his heart, which may get him into trouble in the real timeline, but often leads to some of the best things in his life. In short, their job’s a joke, they’re broke, or their love-life’s D.O.A., that kind of thing.

The Big Bang Theory – “The Cooper Extraction”

Some couch-critics who don’t enjoy the phenomenon known as The Big Bang Theory might think, like his cohorts in the show, that the absence of Dr. Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) is a dream come true. No longer would anyone have to endure his sense of entitlement, rude behavior, or air of superiority. In this holiday-themed episode inspired by the premise of the Christmas-classic It’s a Wonderful Life, Sheldon’s friends imagine how their life would be different if he were never born.

Like the aforementioned Friends episode, “The Cooper Extraction” is a little inconsistent. Every vignette doesn’t necessarily prove that Sheldon is absolutely necessary. One snippet, for instance, shows that Howard (Simon Helberg) and Bernadette (Melissa Rauch) would not have ended up together because Howard and hetero lifemate, Raj (Kunal Nayyar) act perhaps a bit too much like a couple out in public. That has nothing to do with Sheldon, so the concept doesn’t always land.

In the more successful snippets however, the episode shows how without Sheldon, Leonard (Johnny Galecki) would have never moved into the apartment across from Penny (Kaley Cuoco) and therefore their love would have never bloomed. It also shows that in this reality, Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) and her romance with Sheldon never gets to blossom (pun intended) and Amy is seen devastatingly alone and heartbroken. It was a sickly-sweet way of showing that as much as their relationship might be a struggle, it also is one of the hearts of the Big Bang TV universe.

Malcolm in the Middle – “If Boys Were Girls”

Much like the alternate reality of Red Dwarf, this episode of Malcolm in the Middle is a great examination of gender roles. A pregnant Lois (Jane Kaczmarek) wants nothing more than to take her three youngest boys shopping, but like many who have tried to take a teenaged or prepubescent son shopping, Lois realizes she’d have better luck herding feral cats.

To escape the stress of four sons and being the only woman in her family, Lois imagines a world where her fortunes (or the chromosomes of her children) were reversed. The fantasy starts out beautifully, as the girls all can’t wait to have a day with mom at the mall. They agreeably plan out what stores they’re going to go to, and when they’ll have a frozen yogurt break, but of course, the entire episode can’t be bereft of comedic tension.