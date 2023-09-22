Malcolm in the Middle Deserves a Second Look

Like Roseanne, the family on Malcolm in the Middle are unabashedly working class. Though not quite at the same level. Hal has a dead-end office job, and Lois works at the Lucky Aid grocery 38 hours a week so they can still pay her part time hours. Financial concerns define characters, hiding snide social commentary under the simplest of responsibilities, like paying bills or canceling a summer holiday to pay for hospital expenses. The family has no savings, but it does have a plan: Malcolm. He already does his parents’ tax returns.

When the series was first pitched, studios and networks were convinced a show about an awkward genius and his offbeat family would flop. They should have watched again. Malcolm in the Middle was greenlit by former Fox president Doug Herzog, who pumped marketing dollars into the series, squeezed it between The Simpsons and The X-Files, and allowed Boomer to break sitcom rules to create the show’s unique formula. Herzog didn’t last very long at Fox, even though he also greenlit The PJs, Family Guy, and Futurama.

Malcolm is a mix of the destructive Bart and the super-intelligent socially-conscious Lisa on The Simpsons. Malcolm learns he is a genius with an IQ of 165 in the pilot. This makes him a freak at gatherings. The Krelboynes, the elite class full of gifted kids he is forced to join, also cut him no slack. He’s kind of a freak to them too. Malcolm really just wants to be a normal kid, troubling his parents, tormenting his brothers, and occasionally trying to get a date, which inevitably transforms into a new way to torture himself. Not that the fatherly talk about relationships from Hal would ease that anxiety. Life is unfair, even in love. Especially in love. It’s genetic.

Malcolm may fantasize about becoming part of some better-off family he babysits for extra cash, but his reality is preferable. Sure, every member of his family is neurotic, reckless, destructive, and indictable, but they stick together, if only because it’s easier to keep stories straight as a team effort. They can outwit any bully or adversary, whether it’s on the playground or in a suit or uniform. They are a highly dysfunctional family whose methods outweigh their results.

The family on Malcolm in the Middle has a last name, which goes unmentioned. If a situation warrants the surname being called, such as in an assembly, a noise will obscure it. (But the name can be seen on Francis’ Marlin Academy uniform in the pilot.) The 15-year-old eldest brother could not be contained in the family unit. Francis’ introduction comes by way of a montage of arrests, hastily-dressing dates, and burning cars which add to his legendary status. The other brothers go to Francis for advice, but usually to no avail because his own life is far too chaotic, and he always blames Lois anyway. Francis has a wild arc because it flows outside the family orbit, yet is always drawn into the gravitational flow, especially when he has a family of his own.

Each character endures extreme growth spurts over the series’ seven seasons. Reese begins as a bully, taking out his lack of intellectual prowess on anyone who can string sentences together. He rules the school grounds, extorting lunch money and blackmailing minor authority figures, but still finds the time to join the cheerleader squad. Reese learns independent thought is dangerous during his short but memorable stint in the army, so he renders himself incapable of it. His mindless adherence to the opposite of his own instincts makes him the most down to earth of the brothers, unless he’s flying off in a balloon chair. Never underestimate Reese, he even tweaks a science experiment Malcolm and his best friend and fellow genius Stevie Kenarban (Craig Lamar Traylor) were working on by accident. Just don’t ask him to do it again.