Was Community’s “Gas Leak” Season Really That Bad?

Harmon, the driving force behind Community for better and worse, was fired by Sony at the end of season three after years of contentious behavior. And while putting the onus of the show’s entire well-being on one man’s shoulders does a disservice to the rest of the crew – nevermind Harmon’s already overburdened ego – his departure nonetheless created waves that Guarascio and Port weren’t able to navigate.

Producers and writers Neil Goldman, Garrett Donovan, Chris McKenna, and Dino Stamatopoulos left the show in solidarity with Harmon. The Russo Brothers, producers and frequent directors, were stolen away by Marvel. Meanwhile, those that remained – most notably director Tristram Shapeero and writers Andy Bobrow and Megan Ganz – found themselves without a bulwark against Sony.

Look at “Intro to Knots.” The Christmas episode was meant as an homage to Hitchcock’s Rope, including the use of minimal one-shot takes, but, per Bobrow, he and Shapeero acquiesced almost immediately to studio demands to make the episode more traditional. Something Bobrow is confident Harmon never would have done.

And then, of course, there was the Chevy Chase of it all. His character, Pierce, despite some growth in previous seasons, became explicitly racist in ways that are uncomfortable to watch. In ways even Chase, difficult on a good day, felt went too far. He pushed back against this new direction, before, ultimately, crossing the very same line he was arguing against and leaving the show in disgrace. In the meantime, he took out his growing anger on the cast. The Thanksgiving episode shows a rage that, quite frankly, Chase isn’t skilled enough to fake.

With this much turmoil behind-the-scenes, it’s little wonder that what did finally air was, well, less than stellar.

The once-vaunted innovation and homages that made Community a cult-favorite became empty gimmicks. The premiere includes a Hunger Games spoof that has nothing to do with The Hunger Games, and is, in fact, something more akin to American Gladiator. Later, the German foosball players reappear. The normally reliable Chris Diamantopoulos replaces Nick Kroll, speaking in a strange Marvin the Martian-styled accent. The Germans are now, instead of the hyper-specific bar-sport kings of season three’s “Foosball and Nocturnal Vigilantism,” the broadest of villains. The MacGuffin Institute of “Advanced Documentary Filmmaking” mistakes blatant gags for winking meta-ness.