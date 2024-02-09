The Community Movie Plot Sounds Perfect

In honor of beloved NBC sitcom Community and its upcoming movie spinoff, let’s begin with some Remedial Chaos Theory. Without the release of a tepidly-received action comedy in 2005, you wouldn’t be reading this article right now.

That’s because if the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie-starring film Mr. and Mrs. Smith didn’t premiere 20 years ago, then there wouldn’t be a TV version starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine today. And if there’s no 2024 Mr. and Mrs. Smith then we wouldn’t get a very honest and open Donald Glover on a press tour, eagerly answering every question about the Community movie that comes his way.

Truly, the Troy Barnes actor has been an open book when it comes to his involvement in the Community movie of late. Just last week he confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that he was “all in” on the film and even added that the script was done. Now, in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Glover has upped the ante by providing the first bit of concrete details that we’ve received about the movie’s plot yet.

“[Community creator Dan Harmon] told me what he wanted, and I was like, ‘This sounds great,’ Glover told THR. “It’s a college reunion, but Abed [Danny Pudi’s character] is like this big director now, and basically this is his magnum opus. I’m like, ‘This sounds fucking tight.'”