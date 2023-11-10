The MCU Predicted the Loki Finale 12 Years Ago

Quite literally flipping the temporal loom on its head, Loki restructures the ‘branches’ into a multiversal tree. Those up on their Norse mythology night know about Yggdrasil, which is a sacred tree at the centre of Norse cosmology that brings together the Nine Realms. Considering Loki’s tree unites the multiverse, there’s some poetic imagery here. This latest addition from Norse mythology comes after Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok covered the events of the titular Ragnarok and saw the destruction of Asgard.

Eagle-eyed viewers on Twitter/X have noted that Yggdrasil was first teased (chronologically) in Captain America: The First Avenger, with Hugo Weaving’s Red Skull seeking out the Tesseract from behind a mural of the mythological tree in 1942. Also in 2011, Thor mentions the World Tree, with Chris Hensworth’s God of Thunder telling Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) how the Life Tree holds together the cosmos. Back then, Thor explained, “Your world is one of the Nine Realms of the cosmos, linked to each other by the branches of Yggdrasil, the World’s Tree.” This has been somewhat rewritten, with Yggdrasil representing the very multiverse.

Thor: The Dark World claimed that the Nine Realms were stacked on top of each other, with Yggdrasil holding each as a different branch. Now, Yggdrasil has been reimagined as a tree at the centre of the universe instead of being a concept specific to ‘our’ Earth-616 reality. The branches represent different realities like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Earth-838. Without going too far into spoiler territory, this could have major ramifications for the likes of Deadpool 3 and Avengers: Secret Wars.

Much like references to ouroboros (a never-ending snake eating its own tail), it all loops back to the payoff of Loki becoming the God of Stories in the season two finale. The MCU couldn’t have predicted that the franchise would expand like it has, meaning it was unlikely a Loki standalone series was planned back in 2011. However, it could be that some of these beats relating to Norse mythology and the arcs of the Thor characters were being sketched out this early on.

Over on Reddit, u/KevinAnniPadda pointed out that Loki’s modus operandi was to get the Tesseract for Thanos, later using it as the Space Stone to open a portal to Earth and lead the Chitauri in the Battle of New York. As the Norsemen had hidden the Tesseract behind a mural to Yggdrasil before the events of World War II, there’s a continued sense of irony – especially as Loki stealing the Tesseract during the Time Heist is what brought him to the TVA in the first place.