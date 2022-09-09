The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Episode 3 Review – Adar

We get a bit more information about new character Halbrand as well, though there is still plenty that is mysterious about him. The area that the show is calling “The Southlands” is the place that will eventually become Mordor (and the revelation that Sauron’s “sigil” is actually a map of Mordor is rather neat). So if Halbrand is a King in exile from that place, who is he?

He doesn’t seem to be a Númenorean. Even the “Southlands” are possibly a bit too far north for him to be one of the Haradrim, who were colonised by the Númenoreans during the Second Age and who lived further south. He might be an Easterling, the people who lived northeast of Mordor. Much later, the only Ringwraith whose human name we know, Khamûl, would come from there, and perhaps that is where Bronwyn and the other refugees are fleeing. Both the Haradrim and the Easterlings would end up fighting for Sauron in the Third Age, either as allies or conquered peoples. Or perhaps this is a new human culture invented for the show, to explain who was living in Mordor before they were displaced by Sauron.

It takes the episode a while to check in with the Harfoots, but when it does, we learn a bit more about their culture as well – and it is brutal! Apparently, the Harfoots are extremely ableist and although they proudly proclaim “nobody walks alone,” anyone who cannot walk gets abandoned as one of the “left behind.” All the “left behind” they are commemorating were killed in a variety of ways (wolves, an avalanche, bees), but the implication of the final scene with the Brandyfoots and their sheer panic at suffering a leg injury seems to suggest pretty strongly that any injury that prevents one from walking results in exile and, eventually, death – like the unfortunate Harfoot who got stuck in snow and was abandoned.

The speech Lenny Henry’s Sadoc Burrows gives about those who “fell behind” because “in life we could not wait for them,” talking about carrying them in hearts and memories, sounds a lot like sending thoughts and prayers in the wake of a tragedy without actually doing anything to prevent it happening again. They also have a very strict law that anyone who breaks any of their rules is “de-caravanned,” to which everyone reacts with horror. When the Brandyfoots get sent to the back of the caravan, Nori’s mum tells her, “You may as well have stamped our name in the book of the left behinds,” so they don’t even place someone stronger at the back to make sure everyone is OK – it’s keep up or die. The Harfoots may look cute, but my goodness, they are a brutal people.

Luckily our heroine Nori has a more empathetic approach, asking “Without friends what are we surviving for?” But we don’t get much more information about her new friend the Stranger, a character we are mentally referring to as Possibly-Gandalf at this point, as that seems more and more likely to be the case. He is too kind to be Sauron or Saruman, too alone to be one of the Blue Wizards, and too “important,” according to Nori, to be Radagast (sorry, Radagast!). But we do see his deepening relationship with Nori and her family, and indeed “friend” is the first clear word we hear him speak.

The title of the episode, “Adar,” refers to the name the Orcs give the mysterious bad guy Arondir is taken to right at the end. Seeing Elves enslaved is a new direction for the series, as we are used to seeing them appear powerful, ethereal, in command of all they survey. Seeing them suffer like this definitely brings them down to (Middle-)earth a bit and makes them more relatable, though we are reminded they are Elves when they pull some rather cool-looking moves using their own chains as weapons against their captors. If Orcs are “corrupted” Elves, then presumably what we are seeing is that process in action.