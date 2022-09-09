The Rings of Power Just Pulled Off a Fun Two Towers Callback

This Lord of the Rings article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power.

The Rings of Power continues establishing the kingdoms of the Second Age in episode 3. After first showing us the many lands of the Elves and taking us back to the mines of Moria, this week’s episode focuses in on Numenor, the island paradise where Men now rule after fighting alongside the Elves in the war against Morgoth. By the time of The Lord of the Rings books and movies, this kingdom no longer exists, as after a great downfall, the Numenoreans migrated to Middle-earth to form the kingdoms of Arnor and Gondor. The fact that we also meet Elendil (Lloyd Owen) in this episode could be hinting at this eventual fate on the show…

But the inevitable future of Numenor isn’t the only thing teased in “Adar.” Galadriel also confirms what she’s suspected all along: Sauron is indeed still out there and amassing his forces to create a new kingdom in the Southlands of Middle-earth. Indeed, the sigil Galadriel found in the first episode turns out to actually be a map pointing towards the place that will eventually become Mordor, the land where the shadows lie.

Arondir and his fellow captive Elves also encounter the villain who seems to be leading the Orcs on their mission to bring back Sauron: a shadowy figure named Adar (Sindarin — an elf language — for “father”), who some suspect is an alias for the Dark Lord himself. Whether this turns out to be true or not is anyone’s guess as we don’t even get to see Adar’s face before the credits roll. But as far as we know, Adar is a character created exclusively for the Amazon series, as it’s not one of the names Sauron took in Tolkien’s writings about the history of Middle-earth. It does sound kind of like Annatar, though…