Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Soundtrack – What Do The Song Titles Mean?

Elendil and Isildur, on the other hand, are Tolkien characters, and they are father and son. They were both among the very first characters we met in the Peter Jackson movies. Elendil was briefly seen being killed by Sauron and his sword Narsil broken, and then Isildur took up the sword, defeated Sauron, and refused to throw the One Ring into the Crack of Doom, thus creating a whole lot of trouble for a lot of people. In Tolkien’s books, Elendil fought alongside the Elven king Gil-galad, who also died in the same battle (technically he appeared in the film, but blink and you’ll miss him), so we can expect to see more Elf-Human relations developing here as Gil-galad will also appear in the series. The focus on the father-son relationship is interesting, and parallels the focus on father-son relationships between the Men Denethor, Boromir, and Faramir in The Lord of the Rings.

“A Plea to the Rocks” (feat. Sophia Nomvete), “This Wandering Day” (feat. Megan Richards), “Harfoot Life”, “Nobody Goes Off Trail”

Sophia Nomvete plays the Dwarf Disa in The Rings of Power, so we can assume that “A Plea to the Rocks” relates to the Dwarves’ storyline in the series in some way. The piece is quite slow and heavy on big orchestral sounds and vocals, suggesting it probably covers a scene taking place in some of the great Dwarven halls we saw in Moria in The Fellowship of the Ring, before their destruction and before they were over-run by Orcs.

Megan Richards plays the Harfoot Poppy Proudfellow and “This Wandering Day” is in English, so it’s fairly clear what this one is about. The Harfoots, unlike their more settled descendants, are nomadic, and this song is all about their nomadic lifestyle. It includes the lyric “Not all who wonder or wander are lost,” which echoes the poem Bilbo wrote for Aragorn in The Lord of the Rings, “All that is gold does not glitter / Not all those who wander are lost.” We’d hazard a guess that “Harfoot Life” and “Nobody Goes Off Trail” are on the same topic, though the more sinister sounds at the beginning of “Nobody Goes Off Trail” highlight the more dangerous side of the nomadic lifestyle.

“Khazad-dûm”, “Númenor”, “Valinor”, “Sundering Seas”, “The Secrets of the Mountain”, “For the Southlands”, “In the Mines”, “Where the Shadows Lie”

These are all locations in Tolkien’s secondary world, though not all of them are in Middle-earth. Khazad-dûm is the Dwarvish name for Moria, so that’s a pretty clear indication that, as suspected, we will be seeing Moria in its glory days, before the coming of the Balrog and a lot of Orcs. “The Secrets of the Mountain” could refer to any significant mountain really, but we suspect that might be a reference to Moria as well, and “In the Mines” is almost certainly another Moria score.