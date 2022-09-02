The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Cast – Meet the Actors of Prime Video’s Prequel Series

Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is an adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s work, specifically the Appendices of The Lord of the Rings. The series is a prequel to the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and is set during Arda’s Second Age, when the Rings of Power are first created. Like any good fantasy series, The Rings of Power has an expansive cast of characters whose stories will weave through each other to determine the fate of Middle-earth. Here are the Elves, Dwarves, Humans, and Harfoots that will feature prominently throughout this season.

Morfydd Clark is Galadriel

Galadriel is an Elven warrior of royal blood who is destined to become one of the mightiest Elves of Middle-earth during The Lord of the Rings. First portrayed by Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson’s film trilogy, The Rings of Power will introduce us to a younger version of this character, as played by Morfydd Clark, who will eventually wield one of the three Elven Rings of Power. You may recognize Clark from other genre work such as the horror film Saint Maud and the fantasy series His Dark Materials as well as the film The Personal History of David Copperfield.

Nazanin Boniadi is Bronwyn

The human healer Bronwyn comes from the Southlands (also known as the “Dark Lands”) of Arda. Her ancestors sided with evil forces during the war of the First Age, and her family has had to reconcile with their choices. She has a secret romantic relationship with the Elven archer Arondir and is the mother of Theo. Nanzanin Boniadi plays Bronwyn in The Rings of Power. You will likely recognize Boniadi from her roles in the hit TV series How I Met Your Mother, Scandal, and Homeland.

Benjamin Walker is High King Gil-galad

In Tolkien’s work, High King Gil-galad is the Elven ruler who forms the Last Alliance of Elves and Men in order to defeat Sauron and save Middle-earth from darkness. King Gil-galad is initially distrusting of the stranger known as Annatar when he offers to teach the Elves how to make the Rings of Power. High King Gil-galad is played by Benjamin Walker, who you may recognize from Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter and Jessica Jones.