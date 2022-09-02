The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Cast – Meet the Actors of Prime Video’s Prequel Series
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has an expansive cast portraying the denizens of Middle-earth. Here is where you may have seen these actors before.
Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is an adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s work, specifically the Appendices of The Lord of the Rings. The series is a prequel to the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and is set during Arda’s Second Age, when the Rings of Power are first created. Like any good fantasy series, The Rings of Power has an expansive cast of characters whose stories will weave through each other to determine the fate of Middle-earth. Here are the Elves, Dwarves, Humans, and Harfoots that will feature prominently throughout this season.
Morfydd Clark is Galadriel
Galadriel is an Elven warrior of royal blood who is destined to become one of the mightiest Elves of Middle-earth during The Lord of the Rings. First portrayed by Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson’s film trilogy, The Rings of Power will introduce us to a younger version of this character, as played by Morfydd Clark, who will eventually wield one of the three Elven Rings of Power. You may recognize Clark from other genre work such as the horror film Saint Maud and the fantasy series His Dark Materials as well as the film The Personal History of David Copperfield.
Nazanin Boniadi is Bronwyn
The human healer Bronwyn comes from the Southlands (also known as the “Dark Lands”) of Arda. Her ancestors sided with evil forces during the war of the First Age, and her family has had to reconcile with their choices. She has a secret romantic relationship with the Elven archer Arondir and is the mother of Theo. Nanzanin Boniadi plays Bronwyn in The Rings of Power. You will likely recognize Boniadi from her roles in the hit TV series How I Met Your Mother, Scandal, and Homeland.
Benjamin Walker is High King Gil-galad
In Tolkien’s work, High King Gil-galad is the Elven ruler who forms the Last Alliance of Elves and Men in order to defeat Sauron and save Middle-earth from darkness. King Gil-galad is initially distrusting of the stranger known as Annatar when he offers to teach the Elves how to make the Rings of Power. High King Gil-galad is played by Benjamin Walker, who you may recognize from Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter and Jessica Jones.
Robert Aramayo is Elrond
Elrond is the Lord of Rivendell and serves as captain and herald to King Gil-galad. Half-Human and Half-Elf, Elrond was first portrayed by Hugo Weaving in Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy, and will be played by Robert Aramayo in The Rings of Power. Aramayo has appeared in recent films The King’s Man and The Empty Man, as well as Game of Thrones.
Cynthia Addai-Robinson is Queen Regent Míriel
Cynthia Addai-Robinson plays Queen Regent Míriel, who is the daughter of Nùmenorian King Tar-Palantir and the last rightful heir to the throne. Before The Rings of Power, Addai-Robinson had a recurring role as the formidable Amanda Waller in the CW series Arrow. She has also appeared in the TV series Chicago Med and The Vampire Diaries.
Ismael Cruz Cordova is Arondir
Arondir is an Elven character created specifically for The Rings of Power. He is a Silvan archer, whose role in the growing fight for Middle-earth is yet to be determined, although his romance with the human healer, Bronwyn will likely influence his fate. Arondir is played by Ismael Cruz Cordova, who you may recognize from his roles in Miss Bala, Mary Queen of Scots, and the HBO miniseries The Undoing.
Ema Horvath is Eärien
Eärien is a human from Númenor who is the daughter of Elendil and the younger sister of Isildur. Eärien was created for the series, and is played by Ema Horvath, who previously appeared in the movie What Lies Below and the Quibi series Don’t Look Deeper.
Markella Kavenagh is Elanor ‘Nori’ Brandyfoot
Elanor ‘Nori’ Brandyfoot is a young Harfoot character created for the series. Harfoots are ancestors of Hobbits, and like their ancestors largely keep to themselves. However, as Middle-earth starts to change during the Second Age, Nori has to learn how to balance her dedication to her family and community with her desire for adventure. Nori is played by Markella Kavenagh, who has appeared in the TV series Picnic at Hanging Rock and The Gloaming.
Owain Arthur is Prince Durin IV
Owain Arthur plays Prince Durin IV of the Dwarf Kingdom of Khazad-dûm. In Tolkien’s work, Prince Durin IV is set to inherit Khazad-dûm and one of the Dwarven Rings of Power from his father King Durin III. Owain Arthur has appeared in the TV series Hard Sun and Casualty You may also recognize him from the Disney movie The One and Only Ivan.
Maxim Baldry is Isildur
Maxim Baldry plays Isildur, a human from Númenor and the eldest son of Elendil. Later in his life, Isildur is the one to remove the One Ring from Sauron’s grasp. His failure to destroy the Ring at the end of this war sets into motion the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. You may recognize Baldry from his brief appearances in Skins and Doctor Who or from his role in the holiday movie Last Christmas.
Sophia Nomvete is Princess Disa
Wife of Prince Durin IV, Princess Disa is the first female dwarf to have a prominent role in an adaptation of Tolkien’s work, and was created specifically for The Rings of Power. Disa rules over Khazad-dûm with her husband, and is played by Sophie Nomvete. The Rings of Power is Nomvete’s first major project, with her previous work including the children’s series Swashbuckle and the made-for-TV movie The Tempest.
Joseph Mawle is Adar
Joseph Mawle is Adar, an antagonistic character created for the series, who can be seen faintly in this trailer leading an army of orcs across an unknown bridge. Game of Thrones fans will recognize Mawle as Benjen Stark, although the actor has also appeared in Sense 8 and Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter.
Trystan Gravelle is Ar-Pharazôn
Ar-Pharazôn is the Chancellor of Númenor and the cousin of Queen Regent Míriel. Actor Trystan Gravelle describes him as the “glue that binds the fabric of Númenor together” and as someone with a deep love for his family and his people. You may recognize Gravelle from his roles in Documentary Now! and A Discovery of Witches.
Charles Edwards is Celebrimbor
Celebrimbor is an Elven prince from the House of Fëanor, and ruler of the Eregion realm. He is a master smith who will eventually forge the Rings of Power. Celebrimbor is played by Charles Edwards, who has appeared in the TV series The Crown, The Girlfriend Experience, and Downton Abbey as well as the 2020 remake of the movie The Witches.
Charlie Vickers is Halbrand
Charlie Vickers plays Halbrand, a human who, like Bronwyn, hails from the Southlands. His ancestors also fought for the wrong side in the war at the end of the First Age, and his people continue to pay the price for their choices. In his efforts to start fresh and leave this part of his past behind him, he meets Galadriel, with whom he forms an interesting alliance. You may recognize Vickers from the TV series Medici.
Lloyd Owen is Elendil
Elendil is a human warrior from Númenor. He eventually becomes a member of the Last Alliance of Elves and Men, working with King Gil-galad to defeat Sauron. This heroic man is played by Lloyd Owen, who you may recognize from The Originals and The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones.
Daniel Weyman is The Stranger
Daniel Weyman plays The Stranger, who calls himself Annatar. This mysterious man possesses knowledge on how to forge the Rings of Power, but not everyone trusts his intentions. Annatar is a known second identity of Sauron, so it will be interesting to see how quickly the rest of the characters catch on to his plans. Weyman has recently appeared in the TV series Gentleman Jack and Silent Witness. He has also done voice work for The Sandman audible podcast.
Tyroe Muhafidin is Theo
Tyroe Muhafidin plays Theo, Bronwyn’s teenage son. Before The Rings of Power, Muhafidin appeared in the Australian miniseries Caravan.
Megan Richards is Poppy Proudfellow
Poppy Proudfellow is another young Harfoot, and friend to Nori. Poppy is cautious, observant, and follows the rules of their community more willingly than the adventurous Nori. Poppy is played by Megan Richards, who previously appeared in the TV series Wanderlust and Doctor.
Sara Zwangobani is Marigold Brandyfoot
Marigold Brandyfoot is the matriarch of her Harfoot tribe and the mother of Nori, with whom she doesn’t always see eye-to-eye. Marigold is played by Sara Zwangobani, who previously appeared in the TV series Home and Away and The Starter Wife.
Dylan Smith is Largo Brandyfoot
Dylan Smith plays Largo Brandyfoot, Nori’s father and a character created for the series. You may recognize Smith from his appearance in the miniseries I Am the Night or from his role as Jasper in Maze Runner: The Death Cure.
Leon Wadham is Kemen
Leon Wadham is Kemen, the noble-born son of Ar-Pharazôn. While this is his first mainstream role, New Zealanders will likely recognize Wadham from his roles in the TV series Go Girls and The Bad Seed.
Geoff Morrell is Waldreg
Geoff Morrell plays Waldreg, a human who resides in Tirharad, the same village as Bronwyn and her son. This character was created for the series, so we don’t know much about his alliances thus far. Morrell previously appeared in the TV series Harrow and Top of the Lake.
Peter Mullan is King Durin III
King Durin III is one of the primary ring bearers for the seven Dwarven Rings of Power until he passes down the ring and the kingdom of Khazad-dûm to his son Prince Durin IV. King Durin III is played by Peter Mullan, who you might recognize from Ozark, Westworld, and the dystopian movie Children of Men.
Lenny Henry is Sadoc Burrows
Sadoc Burrows is an original character created for the series and is played by Lenny Henry. Sadoc is a member of Nori’s nomadic Harfoot tribe. Before The Rings of Power, Lenny Henry recently appeared in The Sandman and Doctor Who. Henry is also set to star as Balor in The Witcher’s upcoming prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin.
The Rings of Power premieres Sept. 1 at 6 p.m. PT/ 9 p.m. ET in the U.S. and on Sept. 2 at 2 a.m. in the UK on Prime Video.