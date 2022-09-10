The Rings of Power and the Mystery of Adar: Who Is the New Lord of the Rings Villain?

Though we don’t officially meet the character until the episode’s closing moments, Adar’s presence looms large over much of The Rings of Power’s third installment. Orcs chant his name and everyone seems to be talking about what a badass he is. In fact, the orcs’ cult-like devotion to this mysterious figure is such that Arondir and several of the other elves being held prisoner in Adar’s encampment openly wonder if his name might be another word for Sauron. He’s busy orchestrating the construction of a vast network of secret underground tunnels throughout the Southlands and destroying all the human villages in their path along the way. We might not officially know this guy, but it seems pretty obvious that he’s a Bad Dude, and one with some kind of shady mission that has yet to be revealed.

Following an escape attempt gone horribly wrong, Arondir is dragged before Adar, but our only glimpse of this figure is heavily blurred. It’s impossible to tell what race Adar belongs to during the brief moments we see his face, merely that he is pale with rather long dark hair. But it seems obvious that, whether he’s a human or some kind of corrupted elf, he’s definitely not is an orc. (I’m going to guess elf of some kind, if only because Arondir helpfully points out that “adar” is an Elvish word.)

This naturally raises all kinds of questions: How did he, a non-orc, become so celebrated and respected amongst their kind? Where is he from? Is Adar his actual name or some kind of title—and is it covering for a name we’d otherwise recognize? What is he doing at the head of what is essentially an orc army? And what is he after, really?

Early in the episode, we learn that while the underground tunnel network is primarily used to allow orcs to travel Middle-earth in the daylight, it’s also helping the orcs search for something. What, precisely, we have no idea. Could it be a weapon of some kind? A magical talisman? Or even possibly a person? (Remember, a magical man did just fall out of the sky last week.) Almost anything seems possible, and that’s part of what makes this subplot fun.

In many ways, the fact that we have absolutely no idea who Adar is or what he wants is incredibly refreshing. As fun as it is to point out connections to other stories and characters within J.R.R. Tolkien’s universe, The Rings of Power only truly works if it’s telling us a story we haven’t seen before. That means there need to be elements of the show that aren’t tricks or puzzle boxes for us to solve—the online discourse that questions whether virtually every character onscreen is somehow secretly Sauron is already exhausting—and the insertion of new stories and characters is what helps this prequel feel both fresh and expansive.

Whether Adar is just another garden variety villain or the right hand of Sauron himself is something we’ll find out in due course, but it’s very clear that this is a figure with an agenda all his own, and that’s what makes his story worth watching.