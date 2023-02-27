The Last of Us Episode 7 Review: Will Ellie Leave Joel Behind?

Before delving into how beautifully Ellie and Riley’s last night together plays out, it must be acknowledged that Bella Ramsey and Storm Reid’s performances needed to be spot-on here…and they are. From the dialogue, to the body language, to the complementary camerawork, everything about this episode feels intimate and full of love.

If they didn’t convince us that they’re in love for every second that we see them together, the entire thing would fall apart. Whether Ellie and Riley are laughing together over a corny pun or fighting over the Firefly’s questionable (at least to Ellie) freedom-fighting philosophies, every interaction is passionate. They’ve certainly earned their first kiss by the final act. Fabulous work from the two young actors. It’s actually a little sad that we won’t get to see more of them together on the show.

One of the most extraordinary aspects of the episode is the presentation, which is, in a word, ravishing. The soft but saturated neon lights of the mall are at once uber artificial and unexpectedly romantic. In real-world 2023, malls are about as drab and uninspired as settings get. But Ellie and Riley’s mall is a dazzling spectacle of colors, lights, and sounds that are unlike anything else we’ve seen on the show so far.

Another thing we haven’t seen on the show is Ellie smiling the way she smiles when she’s with Riley. One of the sneaky emotional underpinnings of the episode is watching Ellie beaming, in love, having the best night of her life, while also knowing in the backs of our minds that she may not feel this type of happiness ever again.

A lot of the episode’s power comes from the terrific song choices. From Pearl Jam’s desperate, melancholic “All or None” playing over Ellie’s lonesome existence at FEDRA, to A-ha’s “Take On Me” evoking ‘80s nostalgia as she goofs around on an escalator for the first time. From a tear-jerkingly sentimental, music-box version of The Cure’s “Just Like Heaven” playing on the carousel, to the girls dancing the night away to Etta James’ version of “I Got You Babe.” It’s a lovely mixtape of tracks that elegantly ties the story together in neat little bows.

“Left Behind” has some uncanny resemblances to the game, like the aforementioned carousel scene, the Halloween store, and the arcade showdown (the amount of Mortal Kombat II gameplay they show feels excessive and yet absolutely necessary because…nostalgia). But while these scenes were taken straight from the source material, they’re elevated here by Ramsey in particular. In all of these scenes, you can see in the way Ellie’s eyes linger on Riley that she’s helplessly enamored with her, and nuances like this come through much more powerfully on the show. Even their final moments together, which involve considerably less infected than the scene from the game, feel more understated, matching the intimate tone of the rest of the story.