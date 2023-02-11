The Last of Us Episode 5 Review: Escape From Kansas City

Unfortunately, poignant moments like this were few and far between throughout the rest of the episode. The two-part story of “Please Hold to My Hand” and “Endure and Survive” is a nice piece of genre television that contains some gripping moments of action and a hauntingly violent conclusion that no one will soon forget. But several elements of Joel and Ellie’s stop in Kansas City simply don’t develop and blossom as well as Tess, Bill, and Frank’s stories did.

What we learn about the history between Kathleen, Michael, Henry, and Sam works in terms of fleshing out all of the characters’ motivations, and we understand why things have escalated to the point they have. But the characters ultimately don’t develop seemingly at all, and their stories don’t really go anywhere interesting.

The interactions between Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey) and her right-hand man Perry hint at a deep connection between them. When he tells her to run to safety during the episode’s bloody climax as he prepares to take on a bloater head-on, the way she looks at him shows that they clearly love each other. Lynskey and Jeffrey Pierce do a fantastic job of conveying Perry’s devotion to Kathleen despite the fact that she’s a vengeful monster. But it feels like the most compelling things that happened between them happened prior to what we see on the show. When we meet them, they’re hunting down Henry together. They find him together, and then they pay with their lives together. They’re fully enmeshed, but we never see that bond tested or put in any real jeopardy.

This is very likely a side effect of trying to cram so much story into just nine episodes of television — every one or two installment, The Last of Us jumps to a new place with a completely different cast of characters. There just doesn’t seem to be enough time to develop many of them (Frank and Bill being the big exception, of course).

Henry and Sam’s tragic ending plays out almost exactly as it does in the game, the major difference being the added context of the insurrection and the conflict with Kathleen. Does the added backstory add to the drama of their deaths? Actually, no, not really. The scene from the game is every bit as soul-crushing as the show’s version, so it calls into question whether all of the drama involving Kathleen and her cohorts served this moment whatsoever.

That said, the added backstory doesn’t harm the scene, either. Watching the brothers die the way that they do is just plain awful, and Bella Ramsey’s whimper in reaction to Henry taking his own life is utterly heartbreaking.