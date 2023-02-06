The Songs and Soundtrack of HBO’s The Last of Us

Episode 1 – When You’re Lost in the Darkness

“Never Let Me Down Again” – Depeche Mode

Depeche Mode’s “Never Let Me Down Again” plays at the very end of the first episode after Ellie (Bella Ramsey), Joel (Pedro Pascal), and Tess (Anna Torv) have left the Quarantine Zone to meet up with the Fireflies set to take Ellie west. The radio that is used to connect with Joel and Tess’ friends Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett) kicks on playing this song long after they’re gone. At the time, we think it means that Bill and Frank are in danger as per the code they’ve established where ‘60s music means that they have nothing new to trade, ‘70s music means that they have new stock in, and ‘80s music equals trouble. We learn in episode 3 however, that the song played not because Bill and Frank were in true danger, but because their deaths triggered a system failsafe. If they weren’t around to update the system after a certain amount of time, an ‘80s playlist would automatically broadcast.

Other Notable Songs:

“Tomorrow” – Avril Lavigne

“White Flag” – Dido

“Chonophobia” – New Oblivion

“I Can’t Believe You’re Back” – Jad Mhanna, Roy Abdallah, Carole Aoun

Episode 2 – Infected

“Hampa” – Ari Lasso

While there’s really only one lyrical song in episode 2, and it’s hard to notice unless you’re looking for it, the inclusion of Ari Lasso’s “Hampa” still shows how much thought goes behind the music of the series. This song plays softly in the background of the restaurant where mycologist Ibu Ratna (Christine Hakim) is enjoying her last normal meal before the Indonesian government informs her of the Cordyceps outbreak and asks her how to contain it. Translated, the lyrics are about lost love and feeling empty without the person you care about – sentiments that echo throughout the series as Joel tries to fill the emptiness he feels from losing his daughter Sarah (Nico Parker) at the onset of the outbreak in episode 1 and losing Tess later on in episode 2.

Episode 3 – Long, Long Time

“Long, Long Time” – Linda Ronstadt

When the title of the episode is also a song title, you know you’re likely in for an emotional ride. That’s even more so the case when that song is “Long Long Time” by Linda Ronstadt. In this episode, we get to see the relationship of Bill and Frank develop over decades, and this song is one of the first things they bond over. Frank finds a Linda Ronstadt music book in Bill’s piano, and after slightly butchering the song in an earnest attempt to play, Bill takes over and shows us, and Frank, a much softer side to this lone-wolf survivalist. We hear the song again when Ellie discovers a Linda Ronstadt tape in Bill’s truck as she and Joel set off on their journey west. It’s the first time that we get to see the two bond over music and a reminder of the beautiful love story we just watched.

Other Notable Songs:

“I’m Coming Home to Stay” – Fleetwood Mac

“White Room” – Cream

“Chains of Love” – Erasure

“On the Nature of Daylight” – Max Richter

Episode 4 – Please Hold My Hand

“Alone and Forsaken” – Hank Williams

Ellie, bless her born-in-the-post-apocalypse heart, thinks that Hank Williams was part of Joel’s era. In reality, the legendary guitarist was at his height in the ’40s and ’50s and can be considered one of the pioneers of American popular music. Though he’s from well before their time, Williams’ posthumously released “Alone and Forsaken” makes for a wonderful sonic backdrop as Joel and Ellie drive through a broken down American landscape.